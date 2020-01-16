jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 16th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialSOME CHURCH LEADERS HAVE GONE BONKERS
Editorial

SOME CHURCH LEADERS HAVE GONE BONKERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

One would be tempted to ask how safe are Christians or church followers not only in the country but in most parts of the world. The faithful have been treated to so many dramas that would only befit “Hollywood or other woods of this world in the movie industry that has left many wondering which is the true church of the real living God. It has reached a point where we must all seek the almighty’s intervention. The almighty should sympathize with the innocent flocks being driven from one point to another with well-intended blur-print to seek heavenly intervention.  From television to other media outlets that aired out the men of God in their robs or suits tailored for their business trade, it has become obvious that there are so many so called churches which do not conform to the Christians’ teaching doctrines. Where in the holy book are women required to go to prayers without covering their breasts or without their private clothes, under-wears included) Women due to their vulnerabilities are the most targeted culprits and because of their urge to pray they are easy target of these mushrooming well-dressed and well-preserved preachers whose main aim rests on fleecing their followers. Some of these so called men of God have enriched themselves with the sweat of people whom they are supposed to nurture spiritually.  Where are they heading the flock of the almighty to? Differences and quarrels over leadership with individuals positioning themselves have been the order of the day. There are so many scandals in the church today which are creating uncertainty and worry to the people of God. Who is going to salvage the situation? It is not of any importance to point a finger to anyone at the moment, but to ask for salvation because some people leading or ordained to be church leaders have gone bonkers. They cannot reason or stand to articulate the mandate bestowed to them by the Creator, instead they are cheating their ways to wealth and riches gained from crying souls. Who then will lead the flock to the respected word of God and to his kingdom? Some people who do not want to associate with these occurrences or happenings have called it a quit and do not go to church. They instead preferred praying inside their bedrooms or their houses because they do not want to cheat their ways to God. When my friend told me the number and statistic of mushrooming so-called churches in the country, l was taken aback, afraid of what may be expected in future. The unexpected can happen that is why there is an urgent need to have a controlling body that can vet and authorize the establishment of a church in any part of the country as long as the law is followed and the same should conform to the teaching of Christ.    

You Might Also Like

Editorial

SEXUAL OFFENDERS MUST BE PUNISHED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Cases of rape have been on the rise in the recent past in which some of the victims ended up losing their own lives. It is being reported from various parts that cases of this nature are taking place and are on the increase with some offenders being arrested while others are going scotch free in the eyes of some members of the security organs. Such cases must be brought to an end for the civility and human rights courses. No crime is too little to be ignored. Rape is...
Editorial

Office Manners

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano Dear readers, today I would like to talk about office manners which are common to us. Some of you might have experienced it in daily work. Several people come to the office with personal issues. This happens mostly with friends and relatives.  For institutions that have visitor’s form, in the column written “reason” in most cases they write official.  The security at the gate will allow the person to go in. When reaching in the office, the discussions would turn to family affairs. They would discuss for...
Editorial

Welcome Mabuza and Dr. Machar to Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza, Dr. Riek Machar, the  leader of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) and the Deputy Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti Dagalo and others who came to Juba for peace implementation. Your presence shows commitment and love for the people of South Sudan. As time is approaching for the formation of Transitional Government proposed in February 22nd, 2020, we need everything to be finalized early this month...
error: Content is protected !!