Soldiers move to training site in Jonglei

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) in Jonglei State have started moving to Panyier training center, an army garrison located on Bor-Juba road according to an army General in the State.

Brigadier General Riek Bim Top, the Army’s Deputy Director for Military Justice, also a member of Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) revealed that the training will commence this week since soldiers were reporting to the site.

He said that at least SSPDF soldiers in the State were reporting to Panyier Training site since last week.

“About, 1,590 registered soldiers from 8th and 10th infantry divisions are in Panyier. They started arriving since Wednesday last week,” Riek told Juba Monitor over the weekend.

Riek who also heads a designated committee responsible for Panyier training site figured out that the training of the unified forces will finish before mid-February as they were seriously preparing for unity government.

“The training will hopefully start in the next 3 days. We are just waiting for opposition forces coming from Boma State. They are on their way coming to the training site,” Brig. Gen stated.

According to the Army General, the training center was yet to receive food supplies and other necessities in the short course.

“We have 9 boreholes for water at Panyier now. So we only still lack food supplies. But there is a committee working on the matter,” he said.

Under the terms of the 2018 peace deal, a joint security mechanism called the “Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC)” was tasked with general overseeing of the unification and trainings of the government and opposition troops.