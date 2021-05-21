SOLDIER OWN WITH TRUTH NOT SPECULATIONS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

If anything l liked is what the suspended state minister Paulino Lukudu Obede told the public that they should leave the matter in the hands of politicians and parties to the agreement to come out with the final decision. His call was that the matter should not divide the citizens whom he called on to remain united and work for the stability and prosperity of the whole nation. “Where there is a will there is away” That put to rest my thoughts with admiration to young legislator. He did not want people to speculate and start rumour- mongering. Rumourmills or dens around the city had started in top gears to point this or that as the reasons for the suspended minister’s doing. Without facts or an iota of truth, such speculations could easily pit the politicians into locking horns whose results could a disaster to the existing peace which had caused the country sleepless nights for along time. The possibilities of having to go back to the drawing board according to the peace agreement was seen as eminent if Obede himself and his party leadership were not careful to the venoms which were being emitted by the rumourdens. The citizens and the country should be aware of the possibilities of political difference, but this should not be used to divide the people with unfounded allegations. The speculators must be told that political maturity was in the offing and nothing should be applied to divert attention in whatever form. Young politicians like Obede must be on the lookout and work to unite the youth for their own future good. It cannot be anywhere else but here on earth and in the country that they should unite to do good to their motherland. Political gossip or rumours should not be entertained amidst them. There are those who are experts in creating mountain from molehill. They wait for any possible opportunity to capture the attention of those who they want to hear them. They are a disgrace to the society and the country. Their knowing it all are not in any way associated with the human well-being of the nation’s economic growth. They are experts in speculations which comes through hearsay which are not backed by facts or truth. Time has come that people must learnt to speak the truth because hearsays are dangerous components of development. They equally soil the minds of the right thinking members of the society. It has come into being that those spreading or living in or with rumours are minds that lives in the opposite world. They are assuming expatriate minds but in real sense they are blocked and crooked in themselves and in thinking. Nothing good can be learnt from their group sittings independently. Let us give truth and honest a chance to lead the way of life as we soldier on to the next system. It is our worth trying instead of speculation and rumour-mongering.