jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 24th, 2021
HomeNewsSoldier loses life in a snare
News

Soldier loses life in a snare

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

Armed criminals have killed a South Sudan People Defense Force (SSPDF) soldier and a civilian, authorities in Rumbek East County, Lakes State said on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Deputy Police Commissioner Brigadier General Makur Dak said the soldier was shot dead in a vehicle which was escorting some cattle traders to Alualuak area.

Gen. Makur added that the armed criminals also killed a local tobacco farmer in Ameth-magak Riverside hence burning down the temporary local fishermen’s thatched houses along Bahr El Naam River.

“The police forces tried to pursue the armed criminals to confront them. They are trying sometimes to attack security forces, but we are to engage with them if they do it,” said Gen. Dak.

The Mayor of Yirol West County of Lakes State Balang Arok Dakbai confirmed the killing saying the vehicle fell in a road ambush while returning to Juba.

“We have heard of an attacked SSPDF vehicle escorting cattle traders between Rumbek East and Yirol West County which made one SSPDF soldier killed,” Mayor Dakbai said.

He said the security situation is calmed.

You Might Also Like

News

Refugees to benefit from business grant

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Gaaniko Samson Jerry    Refugees in Uganda Rhino Refugee camp and the host communities will benefit from the Grant Capital business supported by International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiative aimed at reducing the negative impact posed by Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the collapse of several businesses in Uganda as well as the refugee’s business community. The program will be implemented by the Federation of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Uganda (FSME) which has identified 100 business entities in Rhino Refugee camp to benefit from a grant capital...
News

PROTECTION-UN peacekeepers seek asylum

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Okan Thomas Onyango/James Atem Kuir Fifteen (15) out of 169 Ethiopian peacekeepers that were scheduled to return home and who refused to board a flight home at Juba International Airport earlier this week remained behind seeking asylum. On Monday, well-placed sources told Juba Monitor that a brawl broke out among Ethiopian troops when some declined to board flight back home, paralyzing operations at the airport before UN officials intervened and defused the confrontation. The 15 personnel said to be mostly of Tigrayan origin are part of Ethiopian peacekeeping troops...
error: Content is protected !!