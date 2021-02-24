Soldier loses life in a snare

By Mabor Riak Magok

Armed criminals have killed a South Sudan People Defense Force (SSPDF) soldier and a civilian, authorities in Rumbek East County, Lakes State said on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Deputy Police Commissioner Brigadier General Makur Dak said the soldier was shot dead in a vehicle which was escorting some cattle traders to Alualuak area.

Gen. Makur added that the armed criminals also killed a local tobacco farmer in Ameth-magak Riverside hence burning down the temporary local fishermen’s thatched houses along Bahr El Naam River.

“The police forces tried to pursue the armed criminals to confront them. They are trying sometimes to attack security forces, but we are to engage with them if they do it,” said Gen. Dak.

The Mayor of Yirol West County of Lakes State Balang Arok Dakbai confirmed the killing saying the vehicle fell in a road ambush while returning to Juba.

“We have heard of an attacked SSPDF vehicle escorting cattle traders between Rumbek East and Yirol West County which made one SSPDF soldier killed,” Mayor Dakbai said.

He said the security situation is calmed.