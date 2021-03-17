Society hails appointment of males into gender portfolios

By Rofina Teteng

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)has welcomed the appointment of male politicians driving the task of Gender equity, Child and Social Welfare, as Ministers and State Governor Advisors.

In a press release seen by Juba Monitor yesterday, Mr. Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO said the move of naming eleven male politicians appointed to direct Gender portfolios at the state governments to champion gender issues wouldtake the mainstream to another positive level.

“The eleven male politicians appointed in gender portfolios at the state governments should demonstrate to the society that it is time for embracing gender equality and meaningful women participation in public life,” Mr. Yakani stressed.

“Majority of the gender related issues and concerns are triggered by males in our society, everyman has the direct responsibility to ensure that women have equal opportunities of life,” Yakani said.

The outspoken activist emphasized that having male politicians administering gender affairs, was a great move and good indicator that now men could speak to fellow men over matters and concerns of gender.

“It is a time for men to have positive attitudes towards gender equality and meaningful women participation in public life. Availing women and girl’s equal opportunity with men and boys in public life is the corner stone of the nation of South Sudan We Want,”He explained.

He strongly called on male politicians appointed recently into states governmentsin differentcapacities to act as Gender Champion,embracing gender equality in South Sudan to achieve a better and balanced society.