jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 1st, 2020
HomeNewsSociety designs roadmap to combat early marriage
News

Society designs roadmap to combat early marriage

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

A civil society organization known as Save Orphan Life Organization (SOLO) has designed a roadmap to combat the increasing rate of early marriages among communities in Eastern Equatoria state.

The group made the resolution during a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday to end early child marriage in the state.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Amato Kanis Kasmir a facilitator of the discussion said the roundtable was a follow up on the decision they made earlier to stop bad cultural practices that promote child marriage among communities.

He said the civil society organization would carry out awareness on dangers of early child marriage to combat the rampant cases of early at the grassroots.

“The discussion is basically a follow up of the previous discussion we held in January. There are rampant cases of early marriage and of course everybody knows the dangers, today we have come to harmonize recommendation made by our intellectuals in Torit and people from grassroots,” Amato said.

He said they had designed some resolutions that would be used as a roadmap for conducting awareness on the dangers of early marriage.

Amato stressed that the young generation needs to be equipped with education so as to carry with life and build a better nation

“What we are going to do is dissemination about the dangers of early marriage to the communities so that we find ways to minimize the vices,” he said.

The peace coordinator of PEARS Martin Saha Michael said education is a priority to the young generation to bring change to the country

“Let us not give up, education is a process, education is a priority for young people, once you educate them then some 50 years to come South Sudan that we are criticizing now will not have such experience that we have because everyone is educated,” Martin said.

In South Sudan 52 percent of girls are married before their 18th birthdays and nine percent are married before the age of 15. According to United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), South Sudan has the seventh highest prevalence rate of child marriage in the world.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Coop Bank donates foodstuff to Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Sheila Ponnie The Co-operative Bank of South Sudan yesterday donated dozens of food items to the Ministry of Humanities Affairs and Disaster Management to respond to the country’s humanitarian situation   The food items donated included 100 bags of beans and maize flour, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, and 100 boxes of cooking oil. The items were delivered to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Relief Rehabilitation at the warehouse in juba. The items donated by the bank were meant to support the poor people in...
error: Content is protected !!