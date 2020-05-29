Society designs roadmap to combat early marriage

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

A civil society organization known as Save Orphan Life Organization (SOLO) has designed a roadmap to combat the increasing rate of early marriages among communities in Eastern Equatoria state.

The group made the resolution during a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday to end early child marriage in the state.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Amato Kanis Kasmir a facilitator of the discussion said the roundtable was a follow up on the decision they made earlier to stop bad cultural practices that promote child marriage among communities.

He said the civil society organization would carry out awareness on dangers of early child marriage to combat the rampant cases of early at the grassroots.

“The discussion is basically a follow up of the previous discussion we held in January. There are rampant cases of early marriage and of course everybody knows the dangers, today we have come to harmonize recommendation made by our intellectuals in Torit and people from grassroots,” Amato said.

He said they had designed some resolutions that would be used as a roadmap for conducting awareness on the dangers of early marriage.

Amato stressed that the young generation needs to be equipped with education so as to carry with life and build a better nation

“What we are going to do is dissemination about the dangers of early marriage to the communities so that we find ways to minimize the vices,” he said.

The peace coordinator of PEARS Martin Saha Michael said education is a priority to the young generation to bring change to the country

“Let us not give up, education is a process, education is a priority for young people, once you educate them then some 50 years to come South Sudan that we are criticizing now will not have such experience that we have because everyone is educated,” Martin said.

In South Sudan 52 percent of girls are married before their 18th birthdays and nine percent are married before the age of 15. According to United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), South Sudan has the seventh highest prevalence rate of child marriage in the world.