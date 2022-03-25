Society calls for i￼mplementation of rule of law

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

A civil society activist in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State called on politicians to implement the rule of law in the country in order to win the trust of the citizens.

Simon Khamis Mabe, The Program Coordinator Centre for Inclusive Centre for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice said that respecting for people’s opinions and freedom of expression and movement as a primary way of winning people’s confidence.

The activist believes that without winning the trust and confidence of the citizens, it will be difficult to convince the population.

“Continued incidences reported in the country like the recent invasion of Magwi of Easter Equatoria and parts of central Equatoria scare citizens and hinder the return of the refugees sheltering in the refugee camps in the neighboring countries. To win and get the confidence of people, put the rule of law in place, respect people’s opinion and freedom of expression and movement and that become a primary way of winning the trust and confidence of the citizens. Now many people were beginning to come back but there are so many things happening and no one is taking control like what happened in Eastern Equatoria and some parts of central Equatoria state. So people will say i better go back to Uganda or Congo because i have come but nothing is good,” He reveals.

He added that citizens should express themselves openly to gain strength to realize a change in life, building trust and confidence.

He called for powers to be given to the population to decide over upcoming elections

“South Sudanese must be very transparent, clear and accept our weaknesses because we are our selves. We accept our weaknesses because we have made it and to get our strength, we must also express ourselves openly so that we get the strength from ourselves again and we develop a new life which is not impossible ,” the activist regrets.

Khamis said for the leaders to win the trust of people in upcoming elections and get need to putting the rule of law in place, respect people’s opinion and freedom of expression.

The activist added that the will of the almighty God is what is in heaven and must be done on earth, urging for peace, joy freedom and harmony so that Citizens gain trust on their leaders.