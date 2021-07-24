jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 24th, 2021
HomeNewsSocial Activist gives Hope to Refugees in Uganda
News

Social Activist gives Hope to Refugees in Uganda

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mamer Abraham

The Managing Director of Dream Production, Mr. Matiop Joseph Lueth, 26 years old,said that his organization supported at least two women at Panyadoli Health Centre (3), Bweyaleon the first day of every year to remember her wife who was a victim of Maternal Mortality, 2017.

The Social Activist said on Wednesday that his organization had sponsored ten vulnerable children to access education.

He added that they nurtured values across different Refugee Settlements of Kiryandongo, Rwamwanja, Omugo and Bidi-Bidi, Uganda through performing arts like music, filming, documentaries, acrobats and modeling.Moreover, he said that the organization would lobby for funds to extend services to other Settlements in Uganda.

“We have trained youths in Financial Literacy and they are able to become job creators. We have identified and supported Persons with Disabilities, with Mental Health Services, referrals and Non food items such as blankets to support them during cold seasons,” he said.

Joseph said that he was nominated for Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG), Ghana in 2019, 2020 and 2021. According to the information on its website, Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) identifies, honors and celebrates most influential Non-Profit Organizations committed to growth and community service.

“I was nominated and granted, a Global Peace Ambassador by Global Peace Chain. This has become a motivation to me and I am happy that I am able to also nominate my fellow refugee youths who are willing to advocate for the 17 Sustainable Goals,” he said.

Joseph emphasized that he was willing to extend to South Sudan the skills he had acquired. Given the outstanding Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) nomination which ends on 31st July, 2021, he was not sure he would go to Ghana due to Lockdown in Uganda.

You Might Also Like

News

Paramount Chief Refutes an Accusation for Rebelling

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The Paramount Chief of Tombura County Mbori bamu Baabe Renzi has refuted an accusation made against him that he has rebelled against the government. He described such accusation as a blunder and a lie. The Paramount Chief was reportedly accused by Western Equatoria State Government Minister that he rebelled against government. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Paramount Chief said that what the State Information Minister said was not true. “I want to assure the public that I am a victim of their making because that...
News

Road accident killed a school girl in Rumbek

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Authorities in Lakes State said a school girl died of a road accident after a truck and Boda-boda collided injuring others. In an interview with Juba Monitor, Awet Deng, the Traffic Police Investigation Officer in Rumbek said that the 18-year-old schoolgirl was identified as Nyankueth Agok Gum. The Police Officer said, the boda-boda which collided with the heavy truck was carrying three Passengers. “Yes, the accident happened in Cuei-gakteng Payam of Rumbek East County. One of the School girls identified as Nyankueth Agok Gum has died,...
error: Content is protected !!