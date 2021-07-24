Social Activist gives Hope to Refugees in Uganda

By Mamer Abraham

The Managing Director of Dream Production, Mr. Matiop Joseph Lueth, 26 years old,said that his organization supported at least two women at Panyadoli Health Centre (3), Bweyaleon the first day of every year to remember her wife who was a victim of Maternal Mortality, 2017.

The Social Activist said on Wednesday that his organization had sponsored ten vulnerable children to access education.

He added that they nurtured values across different Refugee Settlements of Kiryandongo, Rwamwanja, Omugo and Bidi-Bidi, Uganda through performing arts like music, filming, documentaries, acrobats and modeling.Moreover, he said that the organization would lobby for funds to extend services to other Settlements in Uganda.

“We have trained youths in Financial Literacy and they are able to become job creators. We have identified and supported Persons with Disabilities, with Mental Health Services, referrals and Non food items such as blankets to support them during cold seasons,” he said.

Joseph said that he was nominated for Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG), Ghana in 2019, 2020 and 2021. According to the information on its website, Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) identifies, honors and celebrates most influential Non-Profit Organizations committed to growth and community service.

“I was nominated and granted, a Global Peace Ambassador by Global Peace Chain. This has become a motivation to me and I am happy that I am able to also nominate my fellow refugee youths who are willing to advocate for the 17 Sustainable Goals,” he said.

Joseph emphasized that he was willing to extend to South Sudan the skills he had acquired. Given the outstanding Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) nomination which ends on 31st July, 2021, he was not sure he would go to Ghana due to Lockdown in Uganda.