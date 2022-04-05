jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 5th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialSLEEP TIGHT AGAINST ALL ODDS 
Editorial

SLEEP TIGHT AGAINST ALL ODDS 

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

There is a saying that the problem in your brother’s house will not stop you from sleeping. In elaboration that your brother will only comfort you during the day but when night comes he will be in his comfort zone snoring it out. My point is that not everybody claiming to be your friend means well to you.  In fact that someone who claims to be close ties with you is more of an enemy than the perceived one because they can bring you down at a wimp. Let’s remember this story because yesterday a friend called me to tell the tale of once upon a time someone whom he had presumed to be his best and close friend had betrayed him through an unexpected forum. The so-called friend had gone public with damaging information which were not authenticated and which had all the innuendoes to accompany them in the breath that they were gospel truth as uttered. My friend was still nursing the shock of the time wondering why some people were so evil and why someone should take it upon themselves to go to such length to settle some scores only well known to them.  Culture and human values have been thrown out of the window. In old days, people valued others and could not tell tales which were not true and consistence to the cultural values and the norms of humanity. If only one was to be told that in this world we are all the same in the eyes of God, then somehow one would rethink before doing harm to the other. It does not pay to hurt. It only pains, but the living God can lift one from the unexpected. This is what l told my friend who felt so much betrayed by one whom he had all along confided to with many of his private and domestic information. He parted by telling me that he had learned the best lesson which was never taught in school. The lesson was that from now on he was on his own and will never again trust someone close or far with his personal information to avoid being taken for a ride or vendettas created against him. We live in a world full of wonders and sometime we forget very fast. Forgiving is one of the key nature which makes life promising. It should only be applied when and where honesty is practiced otherwise it would lose the meaning and be of no substances to our daily lives.It reminded me that one has to remain and continue living his or her own life and chat their own destination to suit their future bearing in mind that whatever we do in this world we have only six feet spared for us to occupy at the end of life.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

EASE THIS TRAFFIC MESS IN KONYO KONYO

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
There is an uncalled for traffic jam in Konyo Konyo area round-about near the Mosque which seems to be ignored by traffic police or the city council personnel who are normally hovering around the place without specific duties. To make it worse, the Boda-Boda riders and rucksacks operators are everywhere disorderly parked for customers. They have become maniacs to road users, particularly, in the morning and evening hours. Is it not possible to have disciplined officers to mean these are for the flow and movement of traffic? Why are motorists...
Editorial

AS THE RAINY SEASON NEARS, FIX YOUR HOES NOW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
BY Malek Arol Dhieu(Guest) One good thing about this particular rainy season is that, insecurity claimed to be hindering agriculture for all these years, has reduced to a level where this virgin soil can be tilted. In contrast, one bad thing about this particular season is that some parts of the country have been conquered by floodwaters, therefore, coming out to embrace the rainy season is difficult for them as it sends them different signals and messages far away from the message others in high lands have. Jonglei and Unity...
Editorial

UNIFICATION BRINGS PEACE CLOSER TO FULL IMPLEMENTATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Within the peace agreement stand important chapters that, if implemented, can play a key role in the propulsion of its full implementation. With others having been implemented, all the eyes have been set on the unification of forces to get implemented so that the agreement comes nearer to its full implementation. So many people around the world brand the revitalized peace agreement as slow-moving, but its guarantors refute it by branding it as slow-moving but sure. Anything moving slowly is always sure and when it is sure, it is determined...
Editorial

NGOs SHOULD HARMONIZE EMPLOYMENT OF LOCALS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The issues of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) employing foreigners instead of the locals have been in the public domain far too long,it is time action should be taken and sanity brought forward. Both the government and the NGOs forum have a blueprint to guide them in employment matters. There are those categories that must be occupied by aliens and those which should be reserved for indigenous citizens. Actually, this practice is not only witnessed in the NGOs sector but even in the hospitality industry. Two issues can be advanced as...
error: Content is protected !!