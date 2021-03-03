Sixty youth trained on governance

By James Atem Kuir

Sixty young men and women from diverse backgrounds have giventraining on effective and wide-rangingparticipation in governance in Bentiu Town, Unity State.

The exercise conducted by Action for Conflict Resolution (ACR), a national nongovernment organization that facilitates dialogue across communities and promotes peaceful co-existence through training and organizing sports events for children and youth, focused on better use of social media to advocate for better services.

The Tuesday’s training is one the four sessions aimed to reach at least 240 participantsfrom POCs and those outside across the state, with funding from the Norwegian Peoples Aid (NPA).

The 30 young women and 30 men were given skills on how to use social media responsibly and constructively to voice their concerns to the government andavoid inciting violence.

“We started this program on Saturday 27th, February. We trained the youthon how they can use social media positively, especially on how they share information in their groups on Facebook, WhatSapp and Twitter,” he explainedin an interview with Juba Monitor.

“We are giving them skills on how they can effectively use this tool to advocate for their rights, especially when they are participating in political processes, when they are doing businesses and when they are sharing social problems so these are some of the things we talked about today,” he said.

John Kang Bol Mayom, Director-general of Unity State Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports hailed the training of youth on appropriate use of social media, saying it will enhanced effective participation of young people in governance.

“This is one of the best trainings conducted in Unity State and as government of the state, we acknowledge and stand also with the ARC for organizing such a youth led discussion on the proper use of social media,” he said.

“In fact our main focus as state government has been to advise youth to focus on the positive use of social media as a forum to promote social interaction, academic research and may use it to constructively criticize the work of government in the areas of service delivery such as the issues to do with schools, construction of roads and the likes. So these are some of the positive things we as the government expect young people to be showing on social media and not attack on personalities like what we normally see on the social media,” he said.

Rhoda NyadiewBanguot, a female participant said she now understands the importance of using social media not only communicating with friends and relatives but also effective participation when to voicing the common concerns that need to be addressed by the government.

She said she will advise her friends to appropriately interacts and promote social cohesion.

“Today we learnt a lot of thingsabout how to use social media properly. I’m happy to learn how to campaign for my rights but not insulting people like many people do. I will advise my friends to stop posting inappropriate pictures and information,” he said.

Tabitha Nyangoang Mark, another female participant said she will be posting messages of peace on her Facebook account and promote peaceful interaction.

“I will be posting peace messages on my account. This training has really educated me a lot about proper use of social media,” she said.

According to Internet World Stats (2019), active social media users in South Sudan have grown by 21 percent year on year between 2018 and 2019 and currently stand at 230,000, representing 1.8 percent of the total population.