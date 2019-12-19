SIXTY Days to formation of unity gov’t

By: Nema Juma

President Salva Kiir and the opposition Chief Dr. Riek Machar have agreed to set a stage for the formation of the government of national unity within the extended period.

With only 60 plus two days remaining to the expected time frame, President Kiir and Dr. Machar told a joint press conference at the State House on Tuesday this week that they had agreed to form the new government even if some of the previously contested issues were not solved.

The meeting was a continuation of the almost one week face to face interaction between the two principals and the main signatories to the Revitalised Peace Agreement to have been held in Juba, mostly behind closed doors.

Last week Dr. Machar accompanied by the Deputy Vice President of the Sudan’s Ruling Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Hemeti, arrived in Juba to meet with President Kiir to discuss the outstanding issues and how to push on with the ongoing Revitalized Peace Agreement.

While addressing journalists at the Juba International Airport, Machar’s Spokesperson Peter Manawa said the previous meetings between parties and the government did not resolve the deadlock on the outstanding issues.

However on Tuesday, President Kiir and Machar agreed to establish the Revitalized Government of National Unity on or before the deadline of February 2020.

Both parties are yet to fully implement the outstanding tasks such as security arrangements, including cantoning, registering, training and redeploying unified forces, the number of states and their boundaries.

During the joint State house press briefing, President Kiir said “We have agreed that after 100 days we must form the government of national unity to implement the remaining tasks.”

At the same time Dr. Machar also pointed out that they had agreed to move all forces to the cantonment sites to ensure unified forces were trained and redeployed ahead of the deadline.

“The level we have reached now, within two weeks or one week, we are going to take all forces to the training centers so that we meet the deadline,” Dr. Machar said.

He stated that before the 100 days expires; there would be at least some unified forces ready to be deployed,” Dr. Machar added.

However, at the same time in different platform, the statement by the Interim Chairperson of RJMEC, Lt-Gen. Augostino SK Njoroge indicated that it was regrettable that the implementation of the activities of the Pre- transitional period had failed to live up to its expectation.

During the twelfth meeting held in Juba three weeks ago, RJMEC pointed out its concern on the peace implementation of the ARCSS and the pending issues.

Lt. Gen. Njoroge made it clear in the previous public statement including the IGAD that there were still two key pending issues that were critical to the implementation of the Pre-transitional activities.