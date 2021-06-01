Six killed in Jonglei Pigi County

By Deng Ghai Deng

Police in Jonglei State said at least 6 people were killed and an unspecified number of people were injured in Pigi County on Sunday.

Brigadier general Chol Chiek Deng, the Jonglei state deputy police commissioner told Juba Monitor that the deceased that include 5 men 1 woman were in Khorflus at a place called Matwhen they were attack and killed by armed men suspected to be from the Greater Pibor Administrative area.

“Yesterday on Sunday I was informed that 6 people were killed in Khorflus in a place called mat. The people killed include 5 men and one woman. The attackers according to the information are Murle criminals because one of them was killed and identified to be from there,” Deng said

Separately, Simon Hoth Dual, the Jonglei State acting governor and mister for law enforcements said two people were killed and five others were injured in Lengkel in Nyirol County by suspected armed me from Pibor.

“When we come into reality at the moment now everywhere the criminals are attacking the side of Akobo, side of Bor county, Nyirol county like yesterday you see and then go up to Pigi. Even the former commissioner in Pigi they wounded him yesterday. Those are the issued but all in all the people are still committed to peace in greater Jonglei because when we talk about greater Pibor and Jonglei we are still one,” Dual said.

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area said armed youth from Jonglei state’s Ayod County, who allegedly attacked the area, have begun to leave and return to Jonglei.

“This is not going to destroy the peace; people fight and are still in peace. The peace we signed in Juba is still the peace we are still going through, so if anything happens, for example the violation which they have done, I want to tell them that we are still in peace and urge them to commit to the peace agreement,” Konyi said.

The chief administrator Konyi urged the armed youth from Pibor to stop fighting and not carry out any revenge attack on the neighboring communities be committed to peace.

In January, communities from Jonglei state and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area held a peace conference in Juba where they agreed to bury their differences and embrace peace. At the end of the conference, the leaders from the communities signed a document stating they agreed to return all abductees and punish the perpetrators. It also said compensation shall be paid to the families of those killed or injured during attacks and revenge attacks including cattle raids.