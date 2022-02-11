Six dead, four injured after fierce clashes in Lake State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Six people have been killed and four others wounded in two days of clashes between armed youth and security forces in Lakes State’s Cueibet County.

Cueibet County authorities told Juba Monitor yesterday that heavily armed youth staged two attacks in Agangria land Ngap Payamson Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the demise of five soldiers and one of the attacking youth.

Four police personnel were also wounded, Cueibet County Executive Director Madit Malual Ater said.

“On 8th of February, the armed criminals killed one of the police

soldiers and on the 9th of February that was Wednesday while being

followed, the criminals clashed with the security forces killing four

(4) soldiers on spot in clashes and wounded four (4) others. So, the

total number of soldiers killed is five (5) plus one of the most wanted

armed civilian 6,” he said.

Unconfirmed sources told Juba Monitor Thursday that up to 9 people were killed and many more injured in the clashes.

The executive director said calm had returned to the restive area after the attacking youth were chased out by the security forces.

The fresh clashes marked the end of short-lived tranquility following the appointment of Governor RinyTuenyMabor who had been praised for restoring order to the restive state.