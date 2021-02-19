Six covid-19 patients escaped from Yirol Hospital

By Mabor Riak Magok

Six Covid-19 patients on Tuesday escaped from Yirol Hospital, authorities at the Health Centre said.

According to the report from the hospital, two cases were confirmed on Tuesday bringing the total to 46, while one escapee died on Wednesday as the relatives tried to seek for traditionaltreatment in the village.

“There are three reasons which made these people with Coronavirus escape. One is denial to leave the hospital. Secondly, those tested positive the fear stigma because it has become like HIV,” said Dr.JohnMabor.

He said out of 46 confirmed cases, 16were of Health workers in YirolHospital while the rest weremembers of the community.

Dr. Mabor appealed to the public to observe measures of social distancing, avoid overcrowded public places, wear facemasks,wash hands regularly with soaps and remain at home when having symptoms of covid-19.

The Health authorities said out of46 confirmed casesfour haddied while three were in critical condition.

The Health Officer said Organizationslike CUAAM International and Response Rapid Team were providing necessary supports as well as setting up an isolation centerat the hospital.