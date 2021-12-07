jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
HomeNewsSix children abducted in Nyirol County
News

Six children abducted in Nyirol County

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that 6 boys were abducted in Waat Payam of Nyibol County over the weekend.

 Gatwech Koak Nyuon, the Secretary General of the Jonglei State government said that the abductors are suspected to have crossed from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“On Sunday, in Nyirol County a total of five children were abducted where one was abducted in a place called Pok and 4 were abducted in Waat Payam by the suspected armed criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.”  Nyuon said

He added that State government condemned the incident and urged the authorities in Pibor to trace the abductees.

Meanwhile, Jay Adingora Alual, the Information Minister in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said he had not been informed about the incident.

“Some armed young men have been mobilizing fellow young people in the remote villages of Nanaam and Likwangole for unknown reasons and they could be carrying out the attacks.

 “As we speak now there a delegation led by Chif Administrator Lokali Amea heading to Gumuruk in order to go and meet civilian and talk to them about peace.” Alual said

Last week, at least three women were killed and 18 others, including young girls, were abducted in Akobo County.

In 2019 President Salva Kiir Mayardit approved a plan to intensify joint police patrols along the borders of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State to contain cattle raids and abductions. Under the plan, a Police force of two thousand and five hundred young men and women from different ethnic communities would be trained to fight organized crime and maintain law and order. Also President instructed the national police service to make arrangements for the training and deployment of the new recruits in the border area of Gadiang but the plan has yet materialized.

You Might Also Like

News

SWEDISH-Firm held for internal war crimes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Lodu William Odiya and Atimaku Joan The South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) yesterdaym commended action taken by the Swedish government to hold to account an oil company that was found to have committed atrocities against the people ofUnity State from 1999 to 2003. The Swedish government came out on Thursday and brought charges against the Chairman and the former CEO of Lundin Energy for complicity in war crime atrocities committed by the Sudanese army and allied militia during their period of operation in the area. The authorities affirmed...
News

USAID signs new four-year development strategy

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new four-year activity to Increase Resilience through agriculture in South Sudan following the publicly announced and competitive selection processes. In statement extended to media yesterday that indicated, ‘United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has signed a four-year contract with Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), a global development company, to increase resilience through agriculture in the 13 counties of five States that were the focus of USAID’s development strategy in South Sudan These counties are: Kapoeta North and Budi counties...
error: Content is protected !!