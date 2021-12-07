Six children abducted in Nyirol County

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that 6 boys were abducted in Waat Payam of Nyibol County over the weekend.

Gatwech Koak Nyuon, the Secretary General of the Jonglei State government said that the abductors are suspected to have crossed from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“On Sunday, in Nyirol County a total of five children were abducted where one was abducted in a place called Pok and 4 were abducted in Waat Payam by the suspected armed criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.” Nyuon said

He added that State government condemned the incident and urged the authorities in Pibor to trace the abductees.

Meanwhile, Jay Adingora Alual, the Information Minister in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said he had not been informed about the incident.

“Some armed young men have been mobilizing fellow young people in the remote villages of Nanaam and Likwangole for unknown reasons and they could be carrying out the attacks.

“As we speak now there a delegation led by Chif Administrator Lokali Amea heading to Gumuruk in order to go and meet civilian and talk to them about peace.” Alual said

Last week, at least three women were killed and 18 others, including young girls, were abducted in Akobo County.

In 2019 President Salva Kiir Mayardit approved a plan to intensify joint police patrols along the borders of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State to contain cattle raids and abductions. Under the plan, a Police force of two thousand and five hundred young men and women from different ethnic communities would be trained to fight organized crime and maintain law and order. Also President instructed the national police service to make arrangements for the training and deployment of the new recruits in the border area of Gadiang but the plan has yet materialized.