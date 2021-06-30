Six arrested in connection to Mvolo highway looting

By Baraka John

The Commissioner of Mvolo County John Kum said six people have been arrested in connection to series of looting along Mvolo-Wulu road in Western Equatoria State.

Recently, there has been series of attacks on passengers along Mvolo, Wulu high way by unidentified men in uniform who stop passengers both on motor cycles and commercial vehicles and ordered them to surrender their belongings or lose life.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday, Commissioner John Kum said on Monday security intelligence in Mvolo County managed to arrest six men who were suspected and believed to be the ones involved in the road robberies.

Kum said the men were currently under police custody undergoing investigation, saying once theywere found guilty, their names would be publicized.

“We happened to suspect these men for robbery because we do experience robbery along the road and we said those are the people responsible for robbery along Wulu and Mvolo road, passenger surfed a lot when you are travelling, you are stopped and the criminals collect every belonging of the passengers. So,the men now are in the police custody, am not going to disclose their names, I will disclose their names once investigation is over,”Commissioner Kum said

The Commissioner decried lack of organized forces in the county, referring to the criminal activities happening along the roads. He said currently the County has no organized forces on ground because all of them were taken to the training centres. Commissioner Kum said the absenceof organize forces has created rooms for criminal activities in the County.

Robbery along highways continue to increase in Western Equatoria State, especially along the road of Mundri East to Juba where passengers frequently are robbed with cars being burnt down and killings of passengers as well.

It is not clear who are behind the road ambushes and killings of passengers along the Mundri east and Juba Road.

The Commissioner is appealing for humanitarian assistance for about one thousand displacedfrom insecurity caused along the border between Yirol County of Lakes State and areas bordering Mvolo County.

About two weeks ago, tension arose along the border of Mvolo and Yirol Counties over what authority termed cattle disputes, displacing community residing along the border area.

“The community there fled their homes to Lakamadi, Wulu, Lasi, Dari all in Mvolo County and others fled to Mundri West County. So, as of now they don’t have access to clean water, no shelter and food, therefore,I am appealing to well-wishers and humanitarian agencies to come to the aid of the displaced community,”Kum added

He said with the absence of organized forces, the County is now being controlled by community policing who patrol the borders of the county. The Community policing are veteran members of organized forces who either retired or resigned from the service.

John Kum said, some young men in the area werebeing involved and joined together with the veteran members of organized forces to control the County in the absence of the organized forces.