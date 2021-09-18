jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 18th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtSituation of COVID -19 in Africa
A foot for thought

Situation of COVID -19 in Africa

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Media yesterday made briefing to Journalists in Africa to know the state of COVID -19 Pandemic. During the opening remarks and panel discussion, it was said that it is better to know the situation of COVID- 19Pandemic and vaccines that have been sent to African countries. Access to COVID-19 has not been expected due to challenges in individual countries.

New cases have declined in other parts of Africa and vaccine delivery remained very low. The vaccine produced is not enough to cover all African countries in time.  It based on ownership of productions and the challenges they are facing in a production system.

However, African countries were advised to work side by side and make sure that vaccine reach them. Doses are to be given to people who are in need according to the regulation of WHO in various countries.

 On the other hand, countries that have political crisis were advised to follow vaccine doses. The most important part is to know how to prevent COVID-19 by keeping rules design by Ministry of Health and WHO in the countries.

Vaccine would be delivered this year and the coming years if Pandemic is still affecting people in Africa. It was said that let there be transparency in delivering vaccine, this is to be noted by Africa leaders.

Efforts have made forvaccine delivery, it was only process, it would take time to finalize other things and put it right. It has not been easy to handle COVID -19 Pandemic with economic crisis in other parts of the world. Lives were not easy, this could be an opportunity to find out solution to recover challenges facing Africa.

 The virtual press conference has given an opportunity to journalists to ask questions on the COVID-19 Pandemic and the impact of COVAX vaccine supply challenges, as well as other health emergencies in Africa.

 The media briefing was facilitated by APO Group and Panelists were,Dr.Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Ms. Aurélia Nguyen, Managing Director, Office of the COVAX Facility, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Dr. Ayoade Olatunbosun and Alakija, Chair of the African Vaccine Delivery Alliance (AVDA)

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Situation of COVID -19 in Africa

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
  World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Media yesterday made briefing to Journalists in Africa to know the state of COVID -19 Pandemic. During the opening remarks and panel discussion, it was said that it is better to know the situation of COVID- 19Pandemic and vaccine that been sent to African countries. Access to COVID-19 has not been expected due to challenges in individual countries. New cases have declined in other parts of Africa and vaccine delivery remained very low. The vaccine produced is not enough to cover all African countries...
A foot for thought

Rajab Mohandis resignation impact

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, it was published in the newspaper that Rajab Mohandis, representative of South Sudan Civil Society Forum which is a signatory to peace document resigned. The reason was that peace implementation is not being followed as stated in the document for a period of three years.  He further said government had not taken action for peace initiative and added that “R-ARCSS had continued to fail to deliver on its core mandate including security, economy,humanitarian situation, institutional reforms and transitional Justice among others.  The...
A foot for thought

Elections in 2023 need early arrangement

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On 11th of this month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit said that there was going to be elections in 2023 in the country which was a good news to the people of South Sudan. In his speech,the President said, anybody whom wanted to do something would approach youth and members of parliament (MPs}. However, it looks like the responsibility for preparing elections was tasked to youth and MPs.  At the moment, what is expected from those members is to make their work plans clear...
A foot for thought

SPLM achievement and challenges in the country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On 11th of this month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other leaders in the country discussed progress and challenges the party is facing. It is true that there was progress in the country with the existing leadership and other developments. On the other hand, there were also challenges the country went through and still are continuing. Few days ago, President Kiir was meant to announced state of emergency in three states with what had happened and still is going on but he did...
error: Content is protected !!