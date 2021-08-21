jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
A foot for thought

Sisters Abut and Roba laid to rest

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the late Sisters Mary Abut and Regina Roba were laid to rest in their final home at Rejaf. It was not easy for Christians to see two catholic sisters laid down at the same time. But as Christian we believed that they are in the hands of God. They were murdered in cold blood, their blood will be the one to identify the criminals. There is nothing impossible to God. When they were been killed, God saw the killers. Nobody in this world will say he or she is clever intront of God, the accountability of God is in the last day which all of us do not know.

The killing of five people on 16th of August on Juba Nimule road cannot discourage people of Madi community to return home. The land belong to them,nobody can discourage them from living in their own land.

If good things are happening, the devil is not happy. What happened to the sisters has ended the power of the devil along Juba Nimule road.

The life of a human beings is in the hands of God. Those who are killing are playing the role of thedevil and they would soonend. Their time has come with the blood of innocent people who went for bigger celebration and at the end they become Martyrs.

It is time for Christians in South Sudan to unite and pray against the spirit of devil, they have no base on human beings, especially church personnel’s.  The criesof Christiansyesterday, will not go invain. God is working for those who served Him and are still serving his people.

It wasa direct attack to church which is serving people of this nation. Let us believe in God and continue praising His name and leave everything in hishands. The government was requested to put efforts and bring the criminals to book. With the grace of God these people will present themselves alone.

May God bless us all.

