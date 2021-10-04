SINCO to train medical doctors

By Wek Atak Kacjang

SINCO medical supplies in partnership with Cipla quality chemical industries limited (CiplaQCI), have promised to train medical doctors to provide a long-term sustainable access to high quality and affordable medicines in order to improve the quality of life in the health sector.

Speaking to media on Saturday, SINCO Chief Executive Officer Charles Achaye said that SINCO was working in the area of HIV and AIDS as well as Malaria and Hepatitis B so that patients would no longer travel to India, Kenya and Uganda plus the rest of the countries for medical services.

“We are so privileged to present landmark cooperation between Ciplaqcimedical supplies which is a national company fully owned in South Sudan by one of global and East Africa giants to provide quality and affordable medical care in area of HIV and malaria. Our cooperation is to make sure that South Sudanese will afford an access to medical supplies at very reachable price,” he said.

He added that the world was open for them because South Sudanese were at the forefront of assistance to have access to quality medical care.

Meanwhile, Secretary General for Drug and Food Control Authority Mawien Atem said that regulatory authority encouraged people to be owners in order for supplies to be put on track.

“We are always aware of what drugs are, how far they are dangerous because most of us know but majority down there don’t know the danger of drug. It is our role to be cautioned on that,”Mawien said.

However, the Director General, Pharma mental and Medical Supplies in Ministry of Health Moses Deng Malual said that the Ministry of Health was very committed to work with partners supportingthe health sector in the country.

“The Ministry of Health appreciates SINCO and Ciplaqcimedical supplies for offering internship opportunity for medical doctors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Business Development Manager for Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited Pepe Sefikeappreciated the government of South Sudan for playing its roles in enabling them get registered.