Sinco donates one refrigerator tothe Ministry of Health

By James Atem Kuir

Sinco Medical Supplies LTD. a national medical merchandise supplier, on Friday donated a solar-powered cold chain refrigerator to the National Ministry of Health.

The vaccine refrigeration equipment made by UK basedDulas has storage capacity of 57 liters.

The facility would be used for storing and keeping vaccines at appropriate temperature range.

“On behalf of Sinco Medical Supplies, I would like to generously donate this refrigerator to the Ministry ofHealth,” remarked Charles Achaye, Sinco Medical Supplies Chief Executive Officer, as he handed over the equipment to thehealth authorities.

On his part, Dr. Samson Paul Baba, Advisor to the Ministry of Health, who received the refrigerator on behalf of the Ministry, appreciated Sinco, saying the equipment will help theMinistryto improveproper storage of vaccines.

“We appreciate the donation and once it is delivered to the Ministry of Health, we will be able to tell you where to fit it,” he said, adding that over 2000 health facilities across the country need vaccine refrigerators.

The donation session wasfollowed a joint presentation by Sinco Medical Supplies LTD and Dulas, of their services and products, at Palm Africa Hotel.