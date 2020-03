By Mandela Nelson Denis

Silver X who is currently based in Kampala is confirmed to perform at the Boom party on the 7th of March.

The boom party concert is headlined by Ugandan dancehall female singer aka Cindy the king herself is set to feature hundreds of other stars in support.

Happening at Lugogo Cricket Oval, one of Ugandan’s largest venues, Silver has called upon South Sudanese in Kampala to come and support.