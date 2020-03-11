jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeNewsSILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying
News

SILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon and Nema Juma

Edmund Yakani

The silence by the parties on the appointment of the ministers and State Governors begs questions about the fate of the formation of the Unity Government.

Two civil society organizations and a women’s representative yesterday expressed concern over the delayed appointments and claimed the country was put on hold of essential services to the people who were anxiously waiting for the completion of the unity government formation.

Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) and Amer Deng of South Sudan Women Bloc commenting separately on the matter, echoed the same sentiments on the pending formation of the new government.

It has been three weeks now since the vice presidents were sworn in, citizens have been waiting for the appointment of the Ministers that would fully complete the formation of the Unity Government.

The activists say the failure by the parties especially the Presidency to update the public on the progress of the nomination was causing worry among the citizens.

Rajab Mohandis said the delay in ministerial allotment was worrying the country since the parties have failed to clarify on the holdup.

“The total silence from the parties and particularly the presidency on the progress of the formation of the government has left citizens at the mercy of rumors and misinformation. And that is of course raising a lot of worries and anxieties among the civil population,” he said.

Mohandis affirmed that such inconsiderable delays were negatively affecting the country at the moment despite all attempts to bring peace to the people.

“You know, people build on the previous experiences. These delays would only be a kind of bringing back the memories and experiences of misunderstanding and confusion among the parties in the past,” he said.

“So we feel that there is a need to ensure that the parties provide information to citizens on the happenings and expedite this process to establish the government and operationalize all organs to ensure that they are able to respond to the needs of the country,” he said.

Edmund Yakani claimed that the silence on the formation of ministers was a bit terrible in the sense that it is giving a vacuum of political leadership.

“Right now, this vacuum has made a lot of challenges, you can see there is insecurity, renewal of unknown gun men activities juba, if you look at Jonglei and Tonj you can see how much it is impacting negatively in terms of security and instability of individuals and community,” he said.

“The government has to be formed quickly, delaying the formation of government is offering political vacuum that is negatively impacting the country. My concern is, politicians are fighting for positions so much and this has made the government to be delayed,” he added.

Amer Deng said the parties should immediately solve their disagreement and fully firm the government.

“We are very patient enough and we are very humble and  appreciate the steps that have been taking….the steps theiy have taken is really encouraging is so that there is cracks in the system,” she said

She urge the parties to also consider the 35 per cent affirmative action by appointing of the women.

Mohandis blamed the escalation of the ongoing inter-communal clashes across parts of South Sudan on the failure of unity government formation.

 “We are concerned that without set up government and governors in those locations, the power and security vacuums in the States will continue to give room for these incidences to escalate,” he noted.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Archbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Opio Jackson Archbishop emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro has called for calm and restraint from violence and hostility in the Church. This comes after the violence that took place on Sunday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kotor after the announcement for the installation of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese. Addressing the press at his residence in Juba yesterday, Lukudu who doubled as the Apostolic Administrator said he was saddened by the news of the incident that happened on Sunday at St Theresa’s Parish Kator. “I urge...
News

It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights. She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013. Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to...
News

Repair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The renovation of Juba Bridge is set to be completed in about 30 days, the Site Advisor for Mabey Bride has confirmed Since last year, part of the bridge was closed due to damage on parts of super structure holding the bride. Alan Pearson, the Site Advisor of Mabey Bride-the company rehabilitating the bridge told Juba Monitor that the work on the bridge was progressing well and said would be completed as soon as possible. He said they were currently dismantling the parts that were bending...
News

Madi community, IDPs reconciled

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kabaka Quintous Madi community of Nimule, internally displaced persons and the soldiers in Pageri of Eastern Equatoria State have reconciled to live together. The resolution came during a three-day peace forum that concluded on Friday last week and funded by the government of the United Kingdom. The forum was meant to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the locals, the IDPs and support the return of the refugees. Indigenous people in Pageri have frequently accused the IDPs for forcefully occupying their houses and also faulted soldiers for...
error: Content is protected !!