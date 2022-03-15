jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022
Editorial

Sigh of relief as the discussion to conduct election echoes

By Ochan David

Despite the fragile security concerns, socioeconomic and environmental challenges that await the much-anticipated poll in 2023, the quest for political transformation and democracy remain high among the south Sudanese people

Democratic transformation through credible routine election could be a turning point for the country,  because it empowers the people’s rights to choose leaders of their choice at all levels, however for election to have to achieve its desired objectives and enjoy broad public trust leading to a peaceful acceptance of the result, the political and electoral systems in the country should be consistent with the rule of law, respect to human right,  the freedom of expression and more importantly, the rewards to defeated candidates with incentives to continue exercising their democratic rights.

“Avoid winner takes it all”

The poll is at the back door, the government needs to work hard to strengthen the system of check and balance, introducing a mechanism for the protection and promotion of rights for all regardless of their political and social differences, ensuring a genuine role for the opposition by holding routine consultation outside parliament, collectively examining how national resources are distributed as well as tackling structural grievances.

There is   a need for the constitutional and legal reform envisioned in the peace agreement to provide an important opportunity for meaningful participatory decision-making that will affect how an election is implemented and the results ultimately accepted  and appreciated by the citizen and the world

Similarly, there is also a high need for the parties in the agreement to conduct an assessment on a range of issues before delivering a credible poll, these issues include assessing security, procedural and logistical requirements, these are the key aspects that enable free, fair, and peaceful poll in South Sudan 

Electoral operations in South Sudan may be extremely complex without international support due to poor infrastructure, communal conflict, inability to access a large part of the country, high cost of repatriating refugees who fled the country since 2013, high cost of civic education since the majority of the population in rural areas couldn’t easily read and write.

It’s time for parties in the government to reason beyond all challenges and channel the available resources towards facilitating  activities that gear the country into democracy.

