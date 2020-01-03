jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, January 5th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialSHOW FOREIGN ARTISTS SOME RESPECT AND DIGNITY
Editorial

SHOW FOREIGN ARTISTS SOME RESPECT AND DIGNITY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical commentary

Bringing a big-name artist to perform in the country is a clear proclamation of meeting the financial demands of the artist. I have always wondered why highly hyped concerts involving prodigious musicians in Juba flop. If you were thinking along the same line as I am, I got a hint. Some so-called sponsors across the city have chosen to flip the script of sponsorship through a show of unflattering, unruly behaviours by evading their financial responsibilities. This unpleasing treatment was shown to Tanzanian legendary musician Lucas Mkenda, popularly known as Mr. Nice, when a said sponsor vanished in thin air after taking the Takeu style crooner to a hotel and left the bill unpaid. As a matter of fact, the ‘Rafiki’ hit maker found himself in unexpected wall of shame and embarrassment. This does not only portray the bad image of the local organizers of the show, but the country in general. As of 2012, Mr. Nice was considered to be the highest paid East African musician who garners 4000 USD per show. We never expected such a highly priced entertainer to travel all the way from Dar-es-Salaam to Juba and not perform. South Sudan as a country still has an emerging music industry with artists who are leaping hard to hit the international musical spotlight. The coming of famous music stars in the country should present opportunities to rising local musicians to map the way on how to collaborate or partner with them to reach greater heights. Nevertheless, this can hardly happen if what Mr. Nice experienced persists. When Harmonize, one of the Tanzania’s music firebrands came to the country last year, he was taken aim at by American-born Nigerian superstar Davido. Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke told Harmonize that he was ‘too cheap to perform in South Sudan’. At first I found his remark outrageously excruciating, but that was before I knew some foreign artists are given substandard treatment while in the country. Back to Mr. Nice, I reckon the message he would convey to the people of Tanzania about South Sudan, especially to fellow artists who might have planned to come and stage live concerts in the Africa’s youngest nation. It is time we show foreign artists some respect and dignity. If you do not afford to cover up for the expenses of a high-profiled artist, just back-off and do something which matches your budget because the embarrassment you bring will not only be on you but the nation. Happy New Year!  

You Might Also Like

Editorial

LET AGRICULTURE BE THE NATION’S BACKBONE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Agriculture is a term commonly thrown around and presumably a topic understood by most citizens if not all, including those at the grassroots level. A science and art of cultivating plants and livestock, agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surplus that enabled people to live in towns and cities. That trend has continued to date and the pledge made by President Salva Kiir Mayardit during a visit in Luri County in Jubek State to boost the agricultural...
Editorial

Vatican should discipline dissident priests

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Opio Jackson (Guest) Last week the Bishop conference of Sudan and South Sudan expressed dismay over the recent complaints raised by some priests following the appointment of Stephen Ameyu as Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba. The Bishops regretted the inappropriate language used by the priests in their two separate letters against the Holy See. Although it was a good step taken by the Bishops conference to make their position clear but those dissident priests who vowed to close all the doors of Churches from elect Archbishop if the Holy Father...
Editorial

Bishop Pio celebrates 50 years

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano The Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Santo Laku Pio celebrated his birthday on 28th of this month. He said he was 50 years old on the above mentioned date. He continued to say that he did not deserve to be honored by having a birthday organized by the youth of Saint Theresa Cathedral Church.  What he wants was to tell people that he has reached 50 years and he has already said it during the morning mass and thanked God for it, which was enough....
error: Content is protected !!