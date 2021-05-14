jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 14th, 2021
Editorial

SHOULD THE M.Ps BE VACCINATED

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

The first call l received yesterday morning on arrival in the office indeed made my day as l told the caller after a prolonged laugh on the subject we were discussing. Jame David Kolok had called me to say that he wanted to issue a statement on the appointment of the 550 members of parliament. His main concern which he said as a good citizen was to appeal to the appointed legislators to go for coronavirus test before embarking on their national duty in the august house. This was because the number had increased or big for the previous parliament and would force the M.Ps to squeeze among themselves. “Yaba, you see they are our leaders and their well-being is of paramount to all of us. The number is big and could be of danger if they were not vaccinated. He told me “. At first l did not get the gist of Kolok’s concern and laughed it out altogether.” It had not printed in my mind that the initial parliament was housing 400 MPs. This was additional 100 members and indeed there was need to take the concern of this man seriously. Coronavirus pandemic was real and truly here like in other parts of the world. There was need for protection and preventive measures for each and every one, the legislators included. At a thought during the telephone conversation the seriousness of the matter hit me like a thunderbolt. I remember what l had read that morning which partly said “has the floodgates of heaven become loose or it’s the global warming side effect??? COVID-19 it’s gonna be mega flood pandemic cum disaster.”It might not sink home now but if one is watching what is going on far in India one would understand the magnitude and reasons for preventive measures. That which is killing hundreds daily in India, the symptom has been detected in the neighbouring Uganda where one person has been confirmed going under treatment in isolation and five cases in Kisumu City, Kenya where people of Asian origin working in the suburb of the town were found with the virus and have been isolated by the medics. This kind of scenarios makes it possible not to ignore anything for whatever reasons even if it is very convincing, it is still important to remain on guard. The book of Proverbs 22.6 says “train a child in the way he should go and he will and he will not depart from it” It is not always that the public show their concern to the legislators, but l strongly feel that Kolok has something to take home  and more so those who are appointed leaders of the citizens. I have time and again said in this column and advocated how it is important to ensure citizens remained in the circles of using the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health preventive measures against COVID-19.

