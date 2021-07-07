jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 7th, 2021
News

SHOOT-Out army officer under investigation

A senior Army officer who opened gun fire that left most people in fear and confusion in Hi Cinema, juba on Monday has been arrested and placed under investigation.

No one was reported injured during the shoot-out that took better part of the day before the officer was reportedly arrested and taken away.

According to the SSPDF spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the officer has been committing crimes including attempted murder.

“He had wanted to kill his colleague Lt. Col. Ameyu Karbino and as a result of that he was arrested at some stage then placed under open arrest but the day before yesterday the security committee made a decision that he should be re-arrested,” Lul said.

He stated that the security forces were sent so that he could be re-arrested but he resisted as a result opened up fire on the security forces.

Earlier this week, police confirmed Police in Juba confirmed the shooting in Hi- cinema Juba suburb causing panic among people, however there was no confirmed cases of causality.  Earlier reports indicated that the house where the officer was arrested was surrounded and barricaded before the exchange.

Shops and businesses around closed their premises for fear of their own lives.  

