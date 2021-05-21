Sherikat shooting: court sentences five men to 10 years in Jail

By James Atem Kuir

Five men have been sentenced 10 years in jail each for their role in the Sherikat’sfatal shooting that left six civilians deadin June last year.

The Special Court trying the suspects that linked to the deadly confrontation,on Wednesday handed Aron Mading Mayen, Peter Kur, Donato Akok Garang, Daniel Kuon Deng and Joseph Kawaj Bol, 10-year jail term each for partaking in the killing of six people, including one woman.

The court presided over by Judge Duoth Kulang and deputized byMujahed Abdallah Akol and Joshua Lado,also ordered the convicts to pay 200 heads of cattle each as blood compensation to the victim’s families, and another 30 cows’fineto be paid to those who were wounded in the shooting.

While passing the verdict, Judge Duoth Kulang said,“They have to be paid in accordance with Dinka Bor customary law; blood compensation and restitution should be paid through civil proceeding.”

The convicts have up to fifteen days to appeal against the court verdict.

The same court on Tuesday sentenced two men to death by hanging over the murder of an SSPDF officer, Lual Akok Wol Kiir as known as Lual Marine, a relative to President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Lieutenant Col. Lual Marine who was the maincontestant in the land dispute,laterdied in a hospital of injuries he had sustained in thefight.

In the verdict, Mr. Ajith Jok Yor and Malith Yuol Deng have been condemned to be,“hangedby necks until death for violating the provision of Article 48/206 of South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008.”

Another convict in the same case, Mayen Dau Deng, wasordered to pay 500,000 South Sudanese Poundsas retribution or serve five-year jail term.

The special court in February this year, commenced trial of the23 suspects accused ofparticipating in the Sherikat incident in June last year.

Early last month, six people including two renowned military officers Garang Akook and Abdalla Majier were acquitted of their charges after the court said it found no evidence against them.