jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 28th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialSHARE VITAL INFORMATION WITH OTHERS
Editorial

SHARE VITAL INFORMATION WITH OTHERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

It is not easy to be on the helm and escape blame even if one is not directly involved or has mandated someone else to do the job. Some people are given positions but end up being a let-down to those who gave them the chance to serve the citizens in various capacities. It is common knowledge that the same people are not passing vital information to their top bosses, instead, they try to remain opaque to issues of national concern. They do not want to be transparent and accountable to their responsibilities and hide most of the issues that should be attended to under the table. These kinds of acts do not do anyone good and antagonize the country and the bosses. I am not very sure that l would like to dwell on the pros and cons of who should do what and where. The most important thing is that when you have been given or appointed in a position to serve the country and the people, just do that because you won the favour of that person who appointed you. There are a number of people who have not lived up to the expectation as required by their responsibilities which are indicated in their appointment operational manual. Either, they divert their attention to do other things or purposely sleep on the job. It is unethical and unbecoming for one to accept to be in a position of authority but cannot meet his/her service delivery as required. I am one person if it comes to be that l find myself in such a situation then l will just throw in the towel and call it a quit because there are others outside there who can do it better. It is pointless to become a load to those who have given you a chance to do something for the country. I must agree to take up a position only and if only l am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that l can deliver and be of use and supportive to the appointing authority and the citizens. Being a let-down must be in the past not to be witnessed. Sometimes, those in the appointing position are forced to do other people’s jobs that they had entrusted to others. We live in a world where honesty and trust should dictate our future not otherwise. It is sad that sometimes hierarchy in the expression and operations are not adhered to. It is the most effective way of being honest and truthful that one had failed and should not be allowed to continue holding their positions as they had failed and disappointed the appointing authorities. For example, why should some people whose services are needed hang coats in their offices and go out for more than three hours in the name of having lunch? Is it in the public service code of conduct? These are some of the let-down crops in the public service delivery system which should not be entertained. 

You Might Also Like

Editorial

FLOOD HIT AREAS SHOULD BE SALVAGED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The current rainy season had been predicted in advance by the weathermen and there was time to take proper measures against the marooning flood which is now claiming people’s lives in different parts of the country. What those affected would have done earlier to protect themselves to safety is what they are doing now. Moving to safer ground which they had ignored. The authorities in the affected areas are doing little if anything to arrest the situation. It cannot be spoon-feeding forever and people must start realizing the danger of...
Editorial

A SOLUTION TO OIL FLOW MUST BE FOUND

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The possibility of economic crisis may be very severe if the Port of Sudan remains shut down due to the internal leadership squabbles following the attempted coup. Although repulsed, there are mopping up which are going on and the effect of the exercise will fall heavy since the country’s almost 90 percent revenue is coming through oil which must go past the port to the international market. The shut-down means there will be no oil being exported to generate revenue for the much needed development and structural adjustment of expenditures....
Editorial

STOP CONCOCTED LIES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I sat and thought that this was like jumping from frying pan to fire. Because if it is not Amnesty International, it will be Human Rights Commission or the Bretton hood brothers or that U.N body or that international institution, recycling and talking about all the negative ills committed in the country, including sanctioning innocent souls for their own interests. I wish l had the capacity, l would have gone the Martin Elia Lomuro way and sue them to come out with the...
error: Content is protected !!