Shandong workers complain of poor working conditions

By: Tombura James

Local Employees working in the Construction of the Juba-Rumbek highway said they were working under very poor conditions.

The Chinese firm –Shandong Hi-speed group limited was contracted by the government to construct the high way.

A representative of the employees, Mr. Dor Majok Anyar who works as driver said they were facing a lot of challenges.

“As national employees, we are facing problems at our work place such as lack of shelter, no clean drinking water and no medication. When someone falls sick he needs to come up to Juba Teaching Hospital because what is provided for us at the site is not supporting us,” he said.

“We need government’s support to rescue the situation,” he added.

The Shandong management declined to talk to the media about the matter. But Mr. Oliver Majok Aleu, a representative of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) said they discussed the matter with the company and would ensure that the issue is resolved.

They were speaking during an inspection visit by the Minister of Roads and Bridges on Tuesday.

However, Philip Waiwai, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges who led the inspection noted that the construction project was progressing well but said the issue needs to be resolved to ensure a steady progress.

Shandong is a Chinese company tasked to construct the road linking Juba to Rumbek. The construction of the road was part of the government’s plans to improve the standards of roads in the country.