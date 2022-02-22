Seven women burned in the bush is a great loss

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the report published in the newspaper that seven women in Lakes state died as a result of a wildfire in the bush and there was no way for them to escape. It was unfortunate to hear such sad news in the state that poor women died due to their way of living. People in rural areas are living simple lives; they depend on the natural resources around them. Like grass and wood that are being used for building houses and fire for cooking.

However, they didn’t have any technique or knowledge of rescuing themselves in case of any dangers. I am sure they tried other means but it was difficult for them to get ways of coming out. People who are burning bush are supposed to know that in the bush there are animals living in and human beings are going to cut grass and wood.

Even animals are not supposed to burn in the bush, because that is the place for living. If you are burning grass or anything in the bush, make sure that there are not human beings, my condolences to the families of those victims.

Let this information gives lesson to other people in the states, such a scenario is not to be repeated. Some years ago, the same thing happened in Juba. One of the women burned in the bush when she went to collect grass for building a house, the relatives waited for her and she didn’t return home. At the end they search for her in the bush and found the dead body.

It is result of poverty and looking for ways to the survivor. Those seven women had left big gap in the families. Therefore, governments in the states are to enforce rules and regulation on how people burn bush. That could be the work of wildlife in the states. As mentioned above, such fire could burn animals which are wrong.

We need to do thing with knowledge not as the way we like.

May God bless us all.