Seven suspects arrested in Yambio

By Baraka John

Security forces in Western Equatoria State have arrested seven suspects in connection with continued night gun-shots in Yambio town.

For the last two months, the state had experienced random night gun-shots, mostly in residential areas. Some key officials and government VIPs were targeted and attacked.

On Tuesday night, the house of the State Minister for Information and communication came under gunfire by a group of armed men.But the body guards at the house of the minister repulsed the attackers and apprehended one.

Speaking to media yesterday, Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba conformed the arrest of the seven suspects in connection with night gunshots in Yambio causing fear and panic among civil population.

“We have arrested seven suspects together with guns, and we are continuing arresting the criminals. We are assembling them for investigation to know who are their masterminds, after knowing their masterminds, we shall expose them publicly”. Futuyo stated.

Governor Futuyo said that the seven suspects were under investigation bysecurity apparatus to determine their faith. He cited that the state government would continue to arrest all the criminals disrupting peace in the state.

Lately last month, a renowned teacher and his wife in Yambio County were both short by armed men, Futuyo said the armed men were arrested and were taken to the police custody pending investigation.