SEVEN-States set for service delivery

By James Atem Kuir

Seven states governments are set to begin undertaking developmental activities, improve social services, strengthen security and ease economic hardships on the citizens including the long cherished peace.

In February, President Kiir began issuing a series of decrees appointing officials from parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolutions of conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Each state received 17 Minsters, 5 advisors to the governor, 30 members of independent commissions and varied numbers of county commissioners, marking full formation of executivebody of the R-TGoNU at the state levels.

All the ten states except Lakes, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Upper States have their officials sworn in to office by governors followingPresidential authorization to inaugurate the Unity Government executives.

On February 21, 2021, President Kiir began reconstitution of states governments by starting establishing Central Equatoria state Government whereby Governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani received 5 advisors, 17 Ministers, 30officials of independent commissions and six counties commissioners from the peace parties to the agreement.

Central Equatoria is facing growing land disputes, illegal and conflicts between farmers and cattle keepers who are accused of destroying farms.

Restive Lakes State is yet to formally inaugurate its newly appointed officials after more than one year since President returned the country to 10 from 32 following a meeting he held with his deputies, on 15th February, 2020.

Lakes State continues to experience deadly waves of intersectionalviolence that has killed hundreds, often spurred by revenge killings, cattle theft and land related disputes among others.

Western Bahr el Ghazal State under Governor Sarah CletoRial has been established with 5 advisors, 17 Minsters, 30 officials of independent commissions and county commissioners.

Western Bahr el Ghazal state so far not sworn into the office the newly appointed representativesof the parties to the peace agreement to mark the full formation of the state executive.

Upper Nile State underGovernorBudhokAyang Kur has yet been hit by another controversy over the relocation of Makal county headquarter fromMalakal Town prompted the communitymembersto reject the decision.

A meeting chaired by FVP Dr. RiekMachar, the Minister Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomoro and Governor BudhokAyang Kur and his deputy James Tor Monybunyreportedly decided to established Malakal as a municipality instead of County last week.

Warrap State under Governor AleuAyienyAleuhas also been fully established with 17 Ministers, 5 advisors, 30 officials of independent commissions and county commissioners.

Governor Denay Jock Chagor of Jonglei has recently sworn in his 5 advisors, 17 ministers, 30 officials of independent commissions and county missioners.

In Jonglei state the President hasn’t yet appointed a Countycommissioner ofBor South County.

Western Equatoria State under Governor Alfred FutuyuKaraba has also inaugurated his 17 ministers, 5 advisors, 30 officials of independent commissions and 10 county commissioners.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal under Governor Tong AkenNgor has his new officials comprising of 5 advisors, 17 ministers, 30 members of independent commissions and county commissioners.

Eastern Equatoria State government under Governor Louis LobongLojore sworn in new officials comprising of 5 advisors, 17 ministers, 30 officials of independent commission and county commissioners.

Unity State under GovernorJoseph NguenMonytuil has inaugurated the new appointed officials comprising of 5 advisors, 17 ministers, 30 members of independent commissions and county commissioners.

Ruweng, Abyei and Greater Pibor Administrative areas are yet to have their governments established. The benefit of having these states governments established is for peace and stability to prevail and development realize.