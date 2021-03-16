Seven died and nineteen injured in road accident

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Seven people have been confirmed dead and nineteen (19)others critically injured in a road accident along Juba-Mundri road, Maj. Abraham Dong, Director of traffic police in greater Mundri confirmed.

“This morning, there was three vehicles coming from Juba taking a dead body to Lui Payam on their way reaching to Tapari bridge, the two vehicles including the one with dead body crossed safely, but the one carrying the mourners overturned on the bridge killing five on spot and injured over 20 people,” Maj. Dong told to Juba Monitor via phone from Lui Hospital.

According to Dong the other two died on the away while police was trying to rush them to Lui hospital for treatment adding that morethan ten injured people are in critical condition.

“Among the seven decease, six of them were females and one male who died after reaching Lui hospital, now we have 19 injured they are receiving treatment,” Maj. Dong revealed.

He said among the five dead bodies who died on spot, two were taken back to Juba to their families and the rest were all taken to Lui Payam.

However, the traffic director in Mundrisaid the police has launched the investigation on the matter to find out what went wrong and urges the families of the deceases to take courage in such a situation.

“What we are doing now is that we are trying to help the injured people and most importantly they are here in the hospital and we hope they are going to recovered soon but we are not going to stop our investigation until we know the root cause of the accident and good enough the driver is safe,” he said.