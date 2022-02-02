Seven cattle traders killed in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State have confirmed that at least seven cattle traders were killed and six others injured in a road ambush by armed men suspected to be from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Mading Alier, the Leader of cattle traders in Bor said that the traders were returning from Yuai in Uror County to sell their cattle in Bor town when they met their fatal on the way.

“There were 40 traders and 30 soldier who were escorting the traders coming from Yuai. They fell into an ambush which led to the death of 7 traders, 3 attackers were also killed.” Mading said

Tang Chatim, Uror Commissioner said that about 40 local youth and traders left Yuai town to take their cattle for sale in Bor. On reaching the Luorbieldeng area between Uror and Gadiang at 3 am, they were ambushed. Six were killed on the spot and seven others injured.

“The attackers are unknown but that armed youth from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area could have carried out the attack which also left about 1000 cattle raided,”.

Meanwhile, Nyany Korok, the GPAA Human Rights Commission, said they are not aware of the incident. “We are not aware of it. But criminals could have been behind the attack on those traders. As a government, we are committed to finding peace with our Jonglei state counterparts,” he said.

At least 32 people were killed and 27 others injured more than a week ago when armed bandits suspected to have crossed from the neighbouring Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked Baidit Payam in Bor County.