SETTLEMENT OF STREET CHILDREN IS A RIGHT MOVE

That a faith based organization spearheaded by Bureau of Religious Affairs in the Office of the President has taken the initiative to settle over 10,000 street children in Juba alone, must be complemented and appreciated because these children found themselves in the cold through a number of reasons beyond their own control. This kind of move should be collectively approached to help reduce cases of street children and have them back to normalcy. It is not an easy but a tall task that which must be faced with reality and honesty. These children deserve to be treated like others but their fate rest with the entire population. Their settlement and rehabilitation would see a country without beggars and crime rate definitely will reduce to minimal. We have seen in some countries such children have ended up being very productive than their fellow normal one. The settlement should not be about shelter over the head only but should extend to education. An educated nation is a well-informed people who can carry the country to the next level of positive development. There are other institutions which have been claiming to be doing this or that for the street children but who have failed to account for their so called participation. Instead they have diverted the donor funds they have been receiving to their own use and the use of their own pockets. These institutions private or public should be investigated and if found to have bent the law of this land under the pretext of assisting street children should be penalized accordingly. The street children are vulnerable lot who should be taken care of before they turn out to be involved in criminal activities. It is the duty of each and every one to help such programs to succeed because it means discipline and sobriety in the society.