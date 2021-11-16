SET AFRICA FREE OF ECONOMIC SLAVERY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

For a long time the World Bank and its sister International Monetary Fund (IMF) came dangling goodies which the continent thought at that time was a reprieve to the economic problems facing Africa.

It was not to be because whatever they brought came with conditions that almost had a prudent and negative effect on the growth of any country which was expecting assistance. The two Bretton Woods brothers enslaved many countries in the continent with their created and coined conditions that almost mortgaged the economic activities in the continent. The loans were pegged on the masters’ terms and condition with others having up to 95 percent funds released going back in the name of personnels and logistics. What the borrowing country ended up getting was peanut. Sometime it easy to cheat a child but the child may not easily forget being cheated. This is a load Africa carried far too long and something had to be done. The emergence of Africa Development Bank (ADB) was then overdue for the economic improvements along the line. There were brains behind the scene who were seeing what the Bretton Woods brothers were doing to the continent, the Far East Asia had seen this and most of them pulled out. Africa was left dangling as a sacrificed lamb. This was not to happen, indeed there was need for the continent to consolidate its resources and expertized man-power to stand on its own feet. There had been too much exploitation of both brain and natural resources which could not be allowed to go on forever. Africa woke up to the reality that they need their own and had to form and come up with their own economic power base. ADB has played a major role in uplifting the stand in the continent to both private and public institutions. It has made a change of economic behaviours among the member countries. It is good to be self-reliance and be able to chat your own ways without being kept free but under economic slavery.This how and why among others ADB was formed.

ADB is a financial institution. comprising 54 African and 26 non-African countries that promote economic and social progress in Africa through loans, equity.

The AfDB’s mission is to fight poverty and improve living conditions on the continent through promoting the investment of public and private capital in projects and programs that are likely to contribute to the economic and social development of the region.Investments, and technicalassistance.

Why was the African Development Bank formed?

Established to promote economic and social development efforts on the continent, the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group comprises three entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB) which is the parent institution, created following an agreement signed by 23 founding member states on August 14, 1963 in Khartoum.