Senior Youth calls for ‘in-depth study’ ofcoupreport

By William Madouk Garang

A South Sudanese youth body known as Senior Youth of South Sudan (SEYOSS) has called on the public to thoroughly study the recently declassified report on the alleged failed coup conspiracy of the 2013 and 2016 political crisis and avoid rushing to conclusion.

In March, President Salva Kiir had directed the National Security Services (NSS) to release a report on the genesis of the 2013 and 2016 conflict in the country. In line with the presidential order, the London BRL Law Firm released a report dubbed ‘‘Pushing the Reset button for South Sudan’’ and was shared on the Presential Facebook page.

‘‘We, the Senior Youth of South Sudan (SEYOSS), wish to state that we have received and welcomed the report. We, therefore, commend the government for availing this report, because it is better than none.

“In this regard, we urge South Sudanese especially the learned and Senior Youth to create ample time to read the report intensively and exhaustively so as to have different versions and knowledge on the root causes of the conflict in our country,” read parts of statement availed to Juba Monitor.

Dak Buoth Riek cautioned youth not to disregard it all nor take it as the whole truth but study it critically adding that the report might be truthful or might not, therefore, avoid rushing to a conclusion.

‘‘No one should make the mistake of disregarding it or taking the report as gospel truth because, at times, the report can be untruthful or truthful depending on the personality, credibility, and confidence that the public has in the authors of the report,” Dak cautioned.

“We encourage the Senior Youth of South Sudan to be guided by the principles of natural justice, and hence, the youth should avoid rushing to a conclusion considering the fact that the persons named and accused in the report are legally presumed innocent until proven guilty.” He added.

The views come after a British lawyer, Steven Kay QC, who was granted permission to write the report and he hurled a ferocious defense to his report and supported its credibility adding that he was granted access to intercepted calls by the National Security Service.

Kay also challenged the validity of preliminary reports by the African Union and the United Nations, which had ruled out the possibility of a coup plot on the two occasions the country plunged into a serious wave of violence.

However, the SPLM/A-IO, through its spokesperson PuokBaluang, had said that they would not respond now but they are assembling a legal team to study the report and give its appropriate responses.