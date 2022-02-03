Senior Women National Team Intensify Training Ahead of FIFA International Friendlies Window

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan Senior Women’s National Team, continues its morning and evening training in preparation for two friendlies against Sudan Senior Women’s National Team on 16th and 20th of February in Khartoum.

The team’s Head Coach, Shilene Boysen said the players are going through intensive physical and mental training to sharpen their abilities and understanding of the game plan, pointing to the importance of focusing in this first stage of preparation ahead of their encounter.

She revealed that she has not yet reached the final squad for the team, however, the technical team is still waiting for more new players from Aweil and Yei before the final squad is officially named.

Boysen added that the technical management of the team is working within the framework of serious preparation in order to reach the final list, praising the players for their team spirit.

“The South Sudan team, after entering the FIFA classification for women’s teams, is now working to enter the stage of serious preparation for winning matches and I am proud that the girls are much focused during training, adding their level of team spirit, I am optimistic of better performance,” she added.

The South African coach Shilene Boysen has embarked on a career path of a different kind that has seen her take on role of coach of South Sudan women’s national football team, hoping to develop the game for girls in one of the Africa’s youngest nation.