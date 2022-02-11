Senior officials interfering with alien’s registration

By Yiep Joseph

Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration (DNCRPI) accused top government officials for interfering with the alien’s registration in the country.

During the two days leadership workshop for Immigration of Officials and Ambassadors yesterday, General Atem Moral Biar, Director-General inDNCRPIrevealed that senior government officials obstructed immigration officials from assessing those aliens without proper documents in various hotels and institutions during the search.

“There is a very serious interference by very senior people, if I am talking about senior people I main people who are senior to me,” Atem said.

“People are still in the hotels and their visas are expired and when the Immigration officers went there, they found out that some of the passports have even expired since 2016 up to now because of interference from officials senior to me their documents are not verified” he added.

He said that Immigration officials who went to some of the hotels to search for those aliens without proper documents faced a lot of challenges from senior officials who protected them from doing their work.

“There are those who are senior to me who are now protecting staffs without a proper document in some of the hotels in Juba, up to now we never reach how to solve that problem” he disclosed.

The event was attended by James PuiYaak Deputy Inspector General of Police(IGP), Gen AtemMarolBiar Director-General for DNCRPI, state Directors, and representatives from various embassies in the country.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of police James Put Yaak called on all the officials to cooperate and collect necessary revenue to be use for the development of the country.

He further urged officials to ensure that the Immigration department remains remained free from corruption and other malpractices.

Atem further called on senior officials to shun interfering with the activities of immigration in order to adopt proper modalities for revenue collection in the department.

He cautioned all the Directors in various states, stations, and counties to respect the constitution in particular the financial Act.

He called on the representative from various embassies in the country to educate their citizens to turn up for registration and acquire the necessary documents.

However, Lt Colonel BoscoBuolMajer, Chief of Visa at Kololo Immigration office appealed to the officials to refrain from corruption.

He reaffirmed his commitment to cooperate with all the aliens in the country and cautioned the embassies to direct them to visit Kololo office in order to acquire the documents.