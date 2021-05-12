Senior gov’t officials to appear in court over JEDCO

By John Agok

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) case yesterday took a new turn with court withholding proceedings till the Ministry of Justice approves 60 days as the requires to allow five government officials on leave and face the court.

The high Court in Juba on Tuesday put to stay the JEDCO case till the following government institutions who are petitioned as party to JEDCO case are released to come and attend the court session.

Judge Alexander Lado on Tuesday confirmed the case on stay to both complainer and accuser in Muduria High court.

Advocate Kiir Chol Deng the complainer applied to the Ministry of Justice as the law requires to approve 60 days as leave for the following government institutionsto release their officials in order to attend the court case.

These government institutions/officials are; the legal expert from the Ministry of Justice, Minister of Energy, Former Minister of Electricity and currently the Minister of Investment, the Central Bank and its Governor.

The five government officials are accused of being part and parcel to JEDCO case since some of them signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and contracts with JEDCO. Some individuals are accused of being shareholders to this JEDCO.

Mr. Chol revealed that the institutions were party to JEDCO case and he was suing them for that matter.

“I have already applied to the Ministry of Justice as the law requires to allow these government officials to appear before the court. They are part and parcel of this shoddy deal with JEDCO”, he said.

He also accused some officials of being shareholders of JEDCO and some allowed theshoddy deal or contracts with the very company.

“We are very aware of what transpired inside JEDCO, because some government officials are the shareholders within JEDCO and they need to come and answer court queries”, he added.

Meanwhile, JEDCO defend Lawyer declined to speak to Media after court session claiming to seek permission first from his company.

This is the second court hearing after JEDCO was dragged to court for abnormally charging clients in dollars to install power.

However, the government has agreed with JEDCO to be paid 3 million dollars and allow its clients to pay electricity bill in local currency but not hard currency.