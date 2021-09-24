jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, September 24th, 2021
Senior Brighter Stars players summoned

By John Agok

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday summoned Bright stars’ the new squad for National Football Team at its headquarters in Juba.

In a press conference, both National Team Coach Simon James Yor and Albino Kuek, the Public communication Officer from SSFA revealed the National squad comprised of 35 that hailed from the various Football clubs in the Country and in diaspora.

They two officials applauded the efforts made by new President of SSFA in ensuring the credible process paved by the selection committee. The officials called the process as free and fair.

Coach Simon James summoned 35 regional and international players to start camping and training ahead of a mini tournament to be played between 6-12 October in Morocco. The international players would start jetting into the country as soon as possible.

“Yes, we are starting a training right away and our international players will be jetting into the Country as from today”, he said.

