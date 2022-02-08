jubamonitor@yahoo.com
A foot for thought

Senegal won African Cup of Nations

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

A Senegal national football player on Sunday 6th February 2022 has won African Cup. It was a great joy to the people of the country and supporters of Senegal football in various African countries.   It was not easy for Senegal players to succeed in this great competition of the African Cup.

The two players played very well for the two rounds with no goal from each side. Senegal got an opportunity in the extra time of the penalty, Senegal 4 goals and Egypt 2 goals. Senegal team was celebrating and rejoicing with the achievement is made.

Nothing bad had happened during the celebration and the players according to the time I was watching the game. Mohamed Salah, the famous Egyptian player and other members were good at defending their team. Some Egyptian players cried after losing the game and one Senegal player cried as a result of joy. It is normal, it can happen to any person of high expectation.   In addition to that, Egyptian supporters outside the game were praying to God so that their players would win.  It is important to be in that mood, putting God ahead of everything is a good idea. 

According to my observation, the players of Senegal were young compared to Egypt’s players. That was not a big deal but the way they played until they reached the last point was great.  I am sure they will remain friends for the rest of the time.

Usually, sports bring good relationships among players of different countries.

They would be united because their goals were the same. Egyptian players missing the cup doesn’t mean that they played bad. A game is an opportunity, either you win or lose, it is between the two options. Before the game could start, there were predictions from some listeners of radios in South Sudan that, the two players should get goals during the extra times and it happened.

That was a good expectation from South Sudanese who like sports and were following the players right from the beginning of the African Cup. We need to encourage sports in the country and encourage youths to like sports by providing them with the necessary needs. 

May God bless us all.

