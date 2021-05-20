Security warned against illegal tax collections in markets

By Wek Atak Kacjang

City Council and State Chamber of Commerce joined hand to fight against people who are collecting illegal taxes from traders in Juba town.

Yesterday the City Council and the State Chamber of Commerce discussed issues of skyrocketing prices of commodities in the market and issue of illegal tax collections by some security personal in the market.

Addressing the media at the Council premises, the Mayor,Kalisto Lado Faustino NyigiloWani saidthat there were specific people assigned the task tax collection but not everyone. Not every soldiers is allowed to collect any single tax in the market from traders”.

“As the Mayor of Juba, I would like to assure the public that not all soldiers are allowed to take taxes from traders. You are not there to collect taxes in the market because your missionis to provide security for the people. Your mission is to protect law and orders.

As Juba City Council we want to have good relations with traders,” he added.

He added that people who worked in the tax department were the only one who shouldcollect taxes according to the law because they are dealing with our traders who should be protected.

He further revealed that traders who hiked prices with the intention of getting more profits immediately would have their places shut down.

“For public orders system, there is no country in the world without orders. No selling goods on the road, no building on the road. Whoever violate these rules will be forced to move away according to the law. If you don’t move away we will instead move you away,” he said.

The State Chamber chairman Robert Pitia said there were some people who hadno mandate to collect taxes from traders in a markets but were doing so for their personal interest.

“Currently City Council and State Chamber have vowed to work hand in hand to create and ensure conductive environment in the market,” He said.