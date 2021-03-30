Security situation calm in Upper Nile

By WekAtakKacjang

Authorities in Upper Nile state confirmed that the security situation has returned to normal after unknown armed youth in the state killed 12 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) whowere at the airstrip to welcomethe newly appointed governor Abudhok Anyang.

On Saturday, twelve (12) Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) were reported killed and several others injured. The IDPs were heading to the airport to welcome the governor in the morning. As soon as they left the camp, they were attacked with machetes and stones.

In Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, more than 48,840 people were sheltering at UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites, predominantly in Bentiu, Unity State; Malakal, Upper Nile State, Juba, Central Equatoria State and Bor, Jonglei State.

Thousands of IDPs remain in these sites today, while insecurity and deteriorating humanitarian conditions make life outside dangerous for many. In addition to providing multi-sector humanitarian assistance such as access to clean drinking water, emergency health care and shelter in many of these sites.

Currently, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) leads large-scale expansion projects, particularly in Bentiu and Malakal, to improve IDPs’ access to humanitarian services and mitigate flooding during the rainy season.