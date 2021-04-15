Security situation calm in Pageri

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Residents in Pageri Payam-Eastern Equatoria State have applauded the government for maintaining security along Nimule-Juba highway for the past five days after heavy deployment of security forces.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, Wani Jacob, a resident who recently came back froma refugee camp in Uganda said the insecurity along Nimule-Juba highway brought a lot of fears among residents in PageriPayam.

He said moving to long distance especially in their farms was difficult thinking they would be attacked by unknown gunmen.

“I want to thank our government so much for again bringing peace along highways especially our dangerous place PageriPayam,” Wani said.

“We sometimes move up to Moli,Kerepi and Loa to do farming, sowe feared after hearing people traveling on roads were attacked,”Wani added.

Early this week, SSPDF deployed forces along Nimule highway to monitor the security situation after foreign truck drivers were killed by unknown gunmen.

Meanwhile the acting SSPDF spokesperson Brigadier Santo Domic said his Army would remain committed to see that the security situation along Nimule-Juba road is maintained.

“It’s a good news to hear from our citizens appreciating the government, and I want to assure them that we shall keep on doing good work for them,” Brig. Gen. Domic said.

Brig. Gen. Domic urged the armies to be professional carrying their duties concluding that anyone who will cause problem on their duty will carry his or her own cross.

“I want the armies to be professionals,this time around you will be responsible for any immorality you will be doing,” he concluded.

This week, the SSPDF acting spokesperson revealed that the security situation is stable all over the country with exception of few incidents of cattle raids in some parts of the country.

However, insecurity along Yei road has been reported.