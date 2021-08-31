Security situation calm in Lainya

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The commissioner of Lainya County, Central Equatoria State has revealed that security situation returned to normalin Lainya county.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Emmanuel Khamis Luka explained that citizens were conducting their usual and normal activities.

“There is no any kind of report cases of insecurity related incidents in Lainya and encourages the population to continue with rebuilding their family’s livelihood. I ask citizens to report any suspected activities that cause insecurity that affects peace in the region,” he said.

He added that there was no reported security threat, people returned tonormal activities of rebuilding their lives and contributing to the livelihood of their families and develop Lainya county.

“I also want to urge the citizens to report any security related incident that affects the civilian population so that I will direct the security organs to provide an appropriate response to address any security threat that intends to affect the lives of the people,” he added.

The commissioner appreciated the effort of humanitarian organizations in responding with humanitarian aid to the IDPs who were displaced due to the previous insecurity caused by holdout groups and armed cattle keepers in the areas.

“I want to appreciates the partners who have been responding to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lainya county who have been displaced by the previous insecurity caused by the holdout groups and armed cattle keepers but I want to assure the population of Lainya that the government is monitoring the situation closely.Our security organs are on maximum alert to respond to protect our people and their properties,” noted the commissioner.

He said that the local government official appealed to the humanitarian partners to empower farmers by building their capacity and providing tools and seeds to embark on large scale farming.

The commissioner said police station would be constructed in Kupera Payam and the construction of a judiciary and customary courts to provide conducive environment for practicing justice.