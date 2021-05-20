Security should be improved on the roads

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The issue of insecurity is becoming too much in the country. Few days ago, there were about four Bodyguards of Governor of Central Equatoria State that were killed in Yei roads by armed people. Not only that, there were killings in various states according to the report provided in media houses. Such conditions occurred due to lack of adequate security in the country.

Based on these reports, it was clear that there is no total peace in some parts of the country. How security can be improved in those areas are the one needed and authorities should be looking into it. Those incident swhich occurred need to be stopped on the roads and in the states, otherwise, it is reflecting a bad image of the country during the period of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU}.

According to peace agreement, there are no issuesof killings like what had happened.It was unfortunate to experience it and continueto happen from time to time. Many people died in revenged fighting or incidents on the roads, like Juba –Yei road, Juba Kaji-keji and Juba Nimule roads. However, which measures were taken to stop the scenarioswere still a challenge.

It is becomingdifficult for R-TGONU to end the matter of insecurity on the roads. For how long people are going to suffer,there is a need for action to be taken by the concerned authorities in the country.Currently, famers are preparing for cultivation, how are they going to succeed if security is not provided to them. Still there are a lot of attackerson the roads. If people don’t cultivate, economic crisis will not reduce in the country. Traders will continue exporting food items from the neighboring countries while we have fertilized land which is good for agriculture.

Majority of farmers are not cultivating those years, due to insecurity during farming and harvesting periods. That was one of the conditions not making them active in the field.

Therefore, government should look for a mechanism on how to improve safety of citizens on the roads.They should add more police stations along the roads and improve their incentives.

May God bless us all.