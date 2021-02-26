jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 26th, 2021
Editorial

SECURITY SHOULD BE FRIENDLY TO MEDIA

Time and again security organs have demonstrated hostilities to members of the fourth estate, Journalists; their actions are not only restricted to the persons but also extended to the work of their hands. Note books, recorders, cameras and other professional gadgets have ended up being mishandled or destroyed all together by the security that at most are armed with sophisticated weapons. The media personnel targeted are only armed with the tools of trade they know better. They are sometimes blindfolded and taken to unknown destinations just because of doing their work. This scenario seems to have been reduced by the coming in of the regulator, Media Authority, but other arms of the security still find their way to overlap their operations and activities. It is time the media authority and other security organs sit down and draw lines based on their activities instead of using unacceptable method to treat the journalists and media houses. Some of the officers of the security personnel should equally wake up to the reality of the freedom of expression and learn or be educated to understand the basics of what would constitute hate speech or what could be injurious to others. They should be informed and entertained on how far they could encroach to other areas which do not fall under their jurisdiction and which are not of any threat to the security of the country. The top notch management of security organ in the country who are well vast in their fields should penetrate their dockets to the lower level and inject some urgently needed disciplines to their junior and middle class officers some who seems to be untouchable because of having godfathers. Time has come to change the negative image of the security sector which is tarnishing the image of the country. Mostly they should be re-trained or taken to colleges to gain more experiences.

