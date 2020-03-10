jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeNewsSecurity shielded off Kator Church
News

Security shielded off Kator Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Opio Jackson

Security forces on Sunday foiled demonstration organized by some churchgoers within Kator Church.

A protest that seemingly was organized by some clerics and laity were meant to take to the streets after Sunday services to protest against the Holy See announcement to install His Grace Most Rev Stephen Ameyu Mulla as Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese on 22 March.

However, they were met with police and soldiers deployed to stop them. The armed security forces surrounded Saint Therese Cathedral and blocked roads, preventing the demonstrators from starting the protest.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Service confirmed there was chaos at Kator Church on Sunday.

He said after learning about the chaos at the Church they decided to deploy police forces to maintain law and order.

“We are not interfering in the Church but we have the right to intervene where there is disorder so as to keep the law,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Justin said five people have been arrested following the Sunday’s fight at Kator Church, saying there was disagreement among the Churchgoers.

“What we know is that Stephen Ameyu is from Eastern Equatoria State and has been appointed by the Pope as the Archbishop of Juba but there are some people here who said Retired Archbishop Lokudu should have nominated his successor,” he said.

The police spokesperson told the Church leaders in Juba to address their issue with the Vatican without interfering with the security and order in the country.

Till Monday the Church compound remained very quiet as nobody was allowed to enter into the church compound even the press conference called by the group named Follow-up Committee could not take place as the security forces shielded off the road leading to the main gate of the Church neither vehicles nor pedestrians were allowed to passby.

Last year a group of three priests and five laymen from the Archdiocese of Juba wrote to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples protesting the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as archbishop. The group said they were indigenous and represent “the majority of concerned people of the Archdiocese.” They levied some accusations against him.

However, on Friday Msgr. Visvaldaas Kulbokas a representative from the Holy See who had been delegated by the Congregation of the Evangelization of People said, “I am pleased now to announce to you that, after evaluating diligently that entire situation, Pope Francis has confirmed Most Rev. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Archbishop of Juba.”

He said the Holy See has fixed March 22, 2020 as the date for the installation of His Grace Most Rev. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Archbishop of Juba. 

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon and Nema Juma Edmund Yakani The silence by the parties on the appointment of the ministers and State Governors begs questions about the fate of the formation of the Unity Government. Two civil society organizations and a women’s representative yesterday expressed concern over the delayed appointments and claimed the country was put on hold of essential services to the people who were anxiously waiting for the completion of the unity government formation. Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani,...
News

Archbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Opio Jackson Archbishop emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro has called for calm and restraint from violence and hostility in the Church. This comes after the violence that took place on Sunday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kotor after the announcement for the installation of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese. Addressing the press at his residence in Juba yesterday, Lukudu who doubled as the Apostolic Administrator said he was saddened by the news of the incident that happened on Sunday at St Theresa’s Parish Kator. “I urge...
News

It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights. She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013. Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to...
News

Repair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The renovation of Juba Bridge is set to be completed in about 30 days, the Site Advisor for Mabey Bride has confirmed Since last year, part of the bridge was closed due to damage on parts of super structure holding the bride. Alan Pearson, the Site Advisor of Mabey Bride-the company rehabilitating the bridge told Juba Monitor that the work on the bridge was progressing well and said would be completed as soon as possible. He said they were currently dismantling the parts that were bending...
error: Content is protected !!