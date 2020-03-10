Security shielded off Kator Church

By Opio Jackson

Security forces on Sunday foiled demonstration organized by some churchgoers within Kator Church.

A protest that seemingly was organized by some clerics and laity were meant to take to the streets after Sunday services to protest against the Holy See announcement to install His Grace Most Rev Stephen Ameyu Mulla as Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese on 22 March.

However, they were met with police and soldiers deployed to stop them. The armed security forces surrounded Saint Therese Cathedral and blocked roads, preventing the demonstrators from starting the protest.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Service confirmed there was chaos at Kator Church on Sunday.

He said after learning about the chaos at the Church they decided to deploy police forces to maintain law and order.

“We are not interfering in the Church but we have the right to intervene where there is disorder so as to keep the law,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Justin said five people have been arrested following the Sunday’s fight at Kator Church, saying there was disagreement among the Churchgoers.

“What we know is that Stephen Ameyu is from Eastern Equatoria State and has been appointed by the Pope as the Archbishop of Juba but there are some people here who said Retired Archbishop Lokudu should have nominated his successor,” he said.

The police spokesperson told the Church leaders in Juba to address their issue with the Vatican without interfering with the security and order in the country.

Till Monday the Church compound remained very quiet as nobody was allowed to enter into the church compound even the press conference called by the group named Follow-up Committee could not take place as the security forces shielded off the road leading to the main gate of the Church neither vehicles nor pedestrians were allowed to passby.

Last year a group of three priests and five laymen from the Archdiocese of Juba wrote to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples protesting the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as archbishop. The group said they were indigenous and represent “the majority of concerned people of the Archdiocese.” They levied some accusations against him.

However, on Friday Msgr. Visvaldaas Kulbokas a representative from the Holy See who had been delegated by the Congregation of the Evangelization of People said, “I am pleased now to announce to you that, after evaluating diligently that entire situation, Pope Francis has confirmed Most Rev. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Archbishop of Juba.”

He said the Holy See has fixed March 22, 2020 as the date for the installation of His Grace Most Rev. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Archbishop of Juba.