SECURITY Presidency donates ten vehicles to fight crime

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least ten vehicles among them land cruisers have been donated to South Sudan Police Unit in Juba to improve security operations in the town. The vehicles were donated by the presidency to help curb insecurity in the capital City, according to Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, Police Spokesperson confirmed to Juba Monitor yesterday that the vehicles were handed over to the ICT, the Emergency Call Center last Friday.

He said that the 10 land cruisers were painted with police color over the weekend and they were now ready to be used for security operations.

“On Friday, these pickups were given to the police. We painted them with the police color. Today (yesterday), they were brought to the parade. So they have already been handed over to the ICT, the Emergency Call Center for work,” he said

The police spokesperson believed that the donated vehicles at hand may quell the likely rise of insecurity in Juba though have been facing some security challenges.

“These vehicles will help us in maintaining security in Juba town. Of course we have some vehicles but they are not enough. So these vehicles acquired will assist us whenever there is an emergency. We will always respond timely to uprisings,” Maj. Gen Justin stated.

He said that though the general security situation was calm, there were other incidences that continue to happen in the town.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we had an incident whereby somebody with a motor bike shot a civilian who was coming out from public transport and he managed to escape,” he said.

According to him, the suspected murderer has not been arrested but assured that the police were working hard to have him arrested.

“He is not arrested but we have opened a case now. So we are working on that case to find out more information of what was behind the killing of the man,” he said.

Maj. Gen Justin reiterated police commitment to controlling such happenings in the City.

“Yes of course, we are working hard to keep the whole town protected and secured. I believe, we will always try our best to control criminality in the town,” he said.

He admitted that there were increased cases of criminalities across all parts of Juba city.

Maj. Gen Justin affirmed the offered vehicles will be used for operations to make sure that proper security was maintained in Juba.

Maj. Gen Justin appreciated the presidency for the good work of supporting the police by supplying vehicles.