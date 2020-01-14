jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 14th, 2020
HomeNewsSECURITY Presidency donates ten vehicles to fight crime
News

SECURITY Presidency donates ten vehicles to fight crime

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least ten vehicles among them land cruisers have been donated to South Sudan Police Unit in Juba to improve security operations in the town. The vehicles were donated by the presidency to help curb insecurity in the capital City, according to Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, Police Spokesperson confirmed to Juba Monitor yesterday that the vehicles were handed over to the ICT, the Emergency Call Center last Friday.

He said that the 10 land cruisers were painted with police color over the weekend and they were now ready to be used for security operations.

“On Friday, these pickups were given to the police. We painted them with the police color. Today (yesterday), they were brought to the parade. So they have already been handed over to the ICT, the Emergency Call Center for work,” he said

The police spokesperson believed that the donated vehicles at hand may quell the likely rise of insecurity in Juba though have been facing some security challenges.

“These vehicles will help us in maintaining security in Juba town. Of course we have some vehicles but they are not enough. So these vehicles acquired will assist us whenever there is an emergency. We will always respond timely to uprisings,” Maj. Gen Justin stated.  

He said that though the general security situation was calm, there were other incidences that continue to happen in the town.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we had an incident whereby somebody with a motor bike shot a civilian who was coming out from public transport and he managed to escape,” he said.

According to him, the suspected murderer has not been arrested but assured that the police were working hard to have him arrested.

“He is not arrested but we have opened a case now. So we are working on that case to find out more information of what was behind the killing of the man,” he said.

Maj. Gen Justin reiterated police commitment to controlling such happenings in the City.

“Yes of course, we are working hard to keep the whole town protected and secured. I believe, we will always try our best to control criminality in the town,” he said.

He admitted that there were increased cases of criminalities across all parts of Juba city.

Maj. Gen Justin affirmed the offered vehicles will be used for operations to make sure that proper security was maintained in Juba.

Maj. Gen Justin appreciated the presidency for the good work of supporting the police by supplying vehicles.

You Might Also Like

News

Machar advance team in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Nema Juma The advance team of opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar has arrived in the Capital Juba as ahead of the meeting aimed at discussing pending tasks of the revitalized peace agreement slated for 15th January this year. The meeting between Machar and President Salva Kiir Mayardit is expected to address the issue on the number of the states, which remained the most contentious mandate. The advance team and some of the Sudanese delegates arrived yesterday, with Machar and South African Deputy President, David Mabuza expected to land today...
News

Minister of Information launches federal system

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth yesterday launched Media Campaign on Federalism in South Sudan. It was part of outreach components of Working Group for Federalism (WGF), in the Ministry of Federal Affairs in collaboration with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). The event was organized to complement the technical meetings that have been conducted on the subject. The launch was aim to effectively disseminate information and create awareness on Federalism in the country. During panel discussions, it was said that the Ministry...
error: Content is protected !!